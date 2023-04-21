Police say man shot 2 with a BB gun and held a woman at knifepoint

A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot two people with a BB gun and held a knife to a woman's back.

Lehi police arrived at an unincorporated area of Utah County near Lehi on 8000 West about 1:30 p.m. on reports of a man being shot in the face by a BB gun.

Mason Reese Wright, 33, was holding a 10-inch knife to the back of a woman when officers arrived, a news release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

Lehi police officers ordered Wright to drop the knife and he did, then police took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, police learned Wright had shot the man and woman with the BB gun before holding the woman at knifepoint, according to the release. While holding the woman, Wright said "I will kill you," before chasing her around inside of an RV where the man and woman lived, police said.

Wright had been staying at the RV for several days, police said. The woman escaped the trailer and ran to a different trailer when someone called 911.

Police then arrived on the scene when Wright again had put the knife on the woman's back, the release stated.

Wright was taken to Utah County Jail. Police said he was tested and had an alcohol level more than three times the legal driving limit of 0.05. Police also said he is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a dangerous weapon.

Wright was booked for investigation of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and intoxication.

