Fire causes estimated $200K in damage to West Valley City home

One person escaped a fire that destroyed a garage and spread to the home in West Valley City Tuesday evening.

West Valley firefighters received multiple calls Tuesday evening about a house fire at 3873 S. Lorna Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered a detached garage was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the house, Battalion Chief Jed Peters said.

Peters said there was one person in the garage, but they were able to escape the fire. That person was not injured, but they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The garage is a complete loss, and so is a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, Peters said. The exterior of the house was also damaged, accounting for more than $200,000 in damage.

