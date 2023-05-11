Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 
Utah

Fire causes estimated $200K in damage to West Valley City home

There was one person in the garage, but they were able to escape the fire. That person was not injured, but they were treated for smoke inhalation.

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
SHARE Fire causes estimated $200K in damage to West Valley City home
29291323.jpeg

One person escaped a fire that destroyed a garage and spread to the home in West Valley City Tuesday evening.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

One person escaped a fire that destroyed a garage and spread to the home in West Valley City Tuesday evening.

West Valley firefighters received multiple calls Tuesday evening about a house fire at 3873 S. Lorna Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered a detached garage was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the house, Battalion Chief Jed Peters said.

Peters said there was one person in the garage, but they were able to escape the fire. That person was not injured, but they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The garage is a complete loss, and so is a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, Peters said. The exterior of the house was also damaged, accounting for more than $200,000 in damage.