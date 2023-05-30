Call of possible drowning leads to death investigation in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City police are investigating a possible drowning.

About 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers received reports of a possible drowning in the Jordan River near 500 North. Emergency crews found a man who police say died at the scene.

A police spokesman did not know Tuesday if the man was found in the river or near it, or if there were any other signs of trauma. An autopsy will determine how the man died.

No other information was immediately available. The man's name was not released pending notification of family members.

