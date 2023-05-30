Embattled Salt Lake City Council member to resign after DUI arrest

A member of the Salt Lake City Council is stepping down from her role after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month.

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler announced Tuesday she is resigning from office, effective July 3. She explained in a statement that she wants her district to be "fully represented" over the next month, while the City Council finalizes its 2024 fiscal year budget.

"Thank you to the residents of District 7 for twice electing me to serve. It has been an honor," Fowler added.

First elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021, Fowler initially said she planned to remain in office after her arrest on May 3. She has been absent from City Council meetings since she started a self-imposed suspension of activities on May 9. She also stepped down as the vice chairwoman of the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City.

"I recognize that this incident may have caused a lack of trust and I will work hard to rebuild that trust," she said at the time. "It has sincerely been an eye-opening experience for me and it's truly made me reflect on my relationship with alcohol and the decisions that I have made."

The council has until June 30 to finalize a budget before the upcoming fiscal year.

This story will be updated.

