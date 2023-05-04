The greeting room at Salt Lake City’s airport is getting renamed

Salt Lake City International Airport's greeting room has a new name to match a man already honored in it.

The Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to rename it the "Senator Garn Greeting Room" in honor of Edwin Jacob "Jake" Garn, a former Salt Lake City mayor, Utah senator and astronaut.

"I just want to say thank you to Sen. Garn for all his work in the state and the city," said Salt Lake City Councilman Dan Dugan, moments after the council voted unanimously in favor of the name change.

The resolution acknowledges Garn's "long history of involvement in aeronautics," as both the state's first astronaut and also the first sitting member of Congress to travel into space in addition to his work as the city's mayor from 1972 to 1974. In 1974, he was elected into the U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Wallace Bennett, where he served three terms before he was replaced by Bennett's son, Bob.

The council's vote Tuesday comes months after a new art piece honoring the Richfield native opened in the same room that will bear his name from henceforth. Garn, now 90, attended a ceremony where the art installation was unveiled in December. The art piece includes letters, photos and newspaper clippings from throughout his life.

"I really can't think of a better way to celebrate and to honor another human being than through art — art that memorializes, inspires, that educates and expresses love, honor and gratitude," said Gordon Huether, the artist behind the project, when it was unveiled.

The airport greeting room is a place designated for people to meet up with friends, families or business associates, according to the Salt Lake City International Airport. It's the room commonly used by local families picking up missionaries coming back after serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

