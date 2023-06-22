Cyclist suffers critical injuries after crash with SUV in Salt Lake

A cyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash involving an SUV Thursday morning, Salt Lake police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Guardsman Way and Sunnyside Avenue. Traffic is expected to be impacted at the intersection for several hours.

Police said they are investigating the crash, and have not yet released more information about the cyclist or the driver.

