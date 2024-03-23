Ski Butlers general manager Sarah Shelton adjusts hanging ski helmets in Park City on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The ski shop was awarded most trustworthy business in Utah.

Some of the most internationally renowned companies started out with humble beginnings — in a garage. What began as a small business in a garage in Park City, Utah, in 2004 now serves 50 mountain resorts worldwide and was recently ranked as the most trustworthy company in the state of Utah.

Ski Butlers has established a reliable reputation in the skiing industry in the past 20 years, as shown by its customer reviews. Nowadays, more people prefer to shop online than in person. In the U.S., there are nearly 270 million online shoppers, or 80% of the population.

That being said, many consumers look at product reviews before spending money. In fact, “89% of consumers say they make an effort to read reviews before buying products online. Checking reviews have become the norm and part of the shopping process and reviews matter — a lot,” according to Luisa Zhou, CEO of LuisaZhou.com, a digital advertising agency.

A study by Ondeck recorded which countries in the U.S. had the highest five-star reviews through Trustpilot and found that Ski Butlers had an impressive 97.55% customer satisfaction based on top-rated reviews.

“Reviews highlight the friendly customer service and easy processes. A positive customer service experience is a surefire way into a customer’s heart: 92% of consumers say they’d be more likely to use a business again if they experienced positive customer service the first time,” per the study.

Why Ski Butlers stands out

Anyone who has ever had to go through the ski/snowboard rental process knows that it can be an exhausting, time-consuming and, quite literally, a bulky task. With locations in North America and Europe, Ski Butlers believes in “keeping the rental experience simple, easy and hassle-free, giving you more time to enjoy the mountains and spend time with your loved ones.”

The ski rental company offers a unique approach to renting outdoor gear by having consumers reserve it online or over the phone and deliver it directly to them. Their whole rental experience has a four-step process:

Book the gear you desire either online or over the phone. Take it easy, you’re on holiday. They’ll ensure everything fits right in your lodging. Avoid any disruptions. Experience complete assistance as you hit the slopes if needed. You focus on packing your bags. They’ll handle the collection of your gear.

“At our core, we believe in keeping the rental experience simple, easy and hassle-free, giving you more time to enjoy the mountains and spend time with your loved ones,” their website explains.

With over a million snow days under their belt, Ski Butlers’ president, Mike Cremeno, said receiving this award “is an unbelievable honor to be rated the most trusted company in Utah. This is a testament to the intentional culture Ski Butlers has built and continues to prioritize since our founding in 2004.”

“This award is for our 250+ team members across the U.S. and Canada. Their curiosity to continue learning, their commitment to fulfill our brand promise for each guest, and how they push our leadership team to be better, is truly an inspiration,” he added.