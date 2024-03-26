SALT LAKE CITY — State lawmaker and Utah gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman said the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore is the result of "governors who prioritize diversity," in a statement on social media Tuesday morning.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after being struck by a container ship that lost power. Two people believed to be on the bridge when it collapsed have been rescued, and officials believe six others are still unaccounted for.

Lyman, a Blanding Republican who is challenging Gov. Spencer Cox for the GOP nomination for governor, responded by sharing a series of posts on X, that insinuate diversity, equity and inclusion policies are to blame for the disaster.

"This is what happens when you have governors who prioritize diversity over the wellbeing and security of citizens," Lyman said in a post.

— Phil Lyman for Governor (@phil_lyman) March 26, 2024

In a subsequent post he added: "DEI = DIE."

The posts Lyman shared are from the Young Conservative Federation and highlight the biographies of three of the commissioners of the six-member Maryland Port Commission, two of whom are people of color. The Young Conservative Federation described Karenthia A. Barber as someone who "knows nothing about Ports, but she is a 'diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) auditor and consultant'" and called Sandy A. Roberts "an attorney who, at the time of his appointment, 'generally knew some marine law.'"

"Literally a week ago, the Port of Baltimore put out a video for Women's History Month which celebrated Women breaking into the 'Male Dominated field of Piloting,'" the group said in an earlier post.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Maryland Port Commission "establishes policies directed toward improving the competitive position of the Port of Baltimore within the international maritime industry."

Cox, who is seeking reelection as governor this year, responded to the collapse on X, saying: “Terrible news out of Maryland this morning. Our prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy.”