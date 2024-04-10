Teams 'closely' monitoring Panguitch Lake dam; weather service issues flood watch

A flash flood watch has been issued for a few southern Utah communities near Panguitch Lake over the "potential failure" of the reservoir's dam, according to the National Weather Service.

PANGUITCH, Garfield County — A flash flood watch has been issued for a few southern Utah communities near Panguitch Lake over the "potential failure" of the reservoir's dam, according to the National Weather Service.

"Flash flooding caused by a potential dam failure is possible at the Panguitch Lake Dam," the alert states.

The watch covers parts of the southern mountains and upper Sevier River valleys, including communities like Alton, Kane County; Brian Head; Circleville, Piute County; Koosharem, Sevier County; and Panguitch. It remains in place "until further notice."

Here is the area of the Flash Flood Watch, extending from Panguitch Lake and along Panguitch Creek. pic.twitter.com/7LWUxtGz9p — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 10, 2024

The watch was issued a day after Garfield County authorities said they were "closely" monitoring the reservoir after transverse cracking was found on Monday in the dam holding in thousands of acre-feet of water.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office has since issued an emergency alert, calling it "a Level 2 emergency situation," which indicates there is potential for dam failure due to the dam's integrity. The alert said all Panguitch residents should be prepared for an evacuation if the situation becomes a Level 3, indicating imminent dam failure.

This map shows areas that would be evacuated near Panguitch Lake if a Level 3 emergency situation is reached. | Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Residents are encouraged to stay informed, familiarize themselves with evacuation routes that will primarily be east toward Hatch, in Garfield County, and to have emergency kits ready. Officials add that they believe there would be enough time for Panguitch to be evacuated "if a failure occurs."

"While there is no immediate threat to public safety, the situation could rapidly evolve," the office said. "We are closely monitoring the dam and are prepared to escalate our response if necessary. ... We understand the concern and inconvenience this situation may cause and assure you that the safety of the community is our highest priority."

The damage was found in the upper portion of the dam on Monday, which is a more recent addition to the structure, Garfield County Sheriff's Sgt. Tom Talbot explained on Tuesday. It's not clear what caused the damage, but officials said ice and strong winds could have contributed.

The top concern is whether there is damage to the main dam.

Panguitch Lake was a natural lake before it was turned into a reservoir through a series of projects that began as early as 1885, according to the state. Per the Utah Division of Water Resources, the reservoir was holding almost 19,500 acre-feet of water as of Tuesday morning, making it about 87% full.

Panguitch city officials, West Panguitch Irrigation Company and local emergency management teams are helping the sheriff's office monitor the conditions. Authorities say access to Panguitch Lake is now limited, and a 17-mile stretch of state Route 143 near the reservoir is closed as a precaution.

The closure is in place between Panguitch and Panguitch Lake, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT officials say the closure is expected to remain in place through at least Friday, but the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said the highway will remain open above the reservoir.

In addition to serving as a reservoir for the region, Panguitch Lake is also a popular fishing spot. It's home to rainbow trout, Bear Lake cutthroat trout and tiger trout, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Contributing: Cassidy Wixom and Debbie Worthen