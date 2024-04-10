The U.S. Capitol in Washington is pictured. Eight Republican candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District seat tried to set themselves apart during a debate in front of delegates in Lehi on Wednesday.

LEHI — Eight Republican congressional hopefuls largely toed the party line on policy but tried to differentiate themselves from their opponents based on corporate or government experience, age and even loyalty to the caucus convention system during a debate in front of several dozen delegates Wednesday afternoon.

Several painted a grim picture of modern America but were optimistic about the GOP taking both Congress and the White House in the 2024 elections.

The debate, which was held at the Utah Valley University campus at Thanksgiving Point and hosted by the Utah Elephant Club and the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy, comes with just a few weeks left before the state nominating convention, when the field of candidates for the 3rd Congressional District will likely be narrowed.

Three candidates — physician and state Sen. Mike Kennedy, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod, and Salt Lake County chairman of the Utah Young Republicans Zac Wilson — have all staked their candidacies on the delegates and must secure at least 40% of the delegate vote on April 27 to advance.

Other candidates have stated their intentions to collect signatures to qualify for the GOP primary. Two have already qualified — state auditor John Dougall and entrepreneur Case Lawrence — and a couple of others have signaled they will soon meet the requirement.

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, currently occupies the 3rd District seat, but announced in January he would run for Sen. Mitt Romney's seat rather than try for another term in the House of Representatives.

What is compromise?

Rob Axson, chairman of the Utah Republican Party and moderator of the friendly debate, dove into the question of compromise early on, asking the candidates how they would approach compromise if elected.

The candidates generally said they would be willing to compromise with members of opposing parties if they were working toward a common goal, but many said they would not compromise on key principles and values.

Wilson said he's often asked on the campaign trail if he is willing to work across the aisle, to which his answer is "resoundingly yes." He noted that House Republicans hold only a one-seat majority and said he would have to compromise in order to address his policy priorities.

"We as Republicans need to be better team players, smarter team players back in Washington," he said.

Term limits

Candidates were also asked if they support term limits for members of Congress and if they would self-impose any limits on themselves if elected. All expressed support for legislation to impose such term limits, although some said they would prefer bureaucrats in Washington also be limited in how long they can work for the federal government, and not everyone promised to serve for a set period of time if elected.