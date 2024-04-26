Vehicles navigate a construction zone in South Jordan on April 8. Expect to see construction workers and orange cones dotting Utah's roads this summer as the Utah Department of Transportation revs up 209 projects.

"There's that short-term inconvenience — the goal is to have that payoff be worth it," John Gleason, UDOT spokesman, said on Thursday.

"There's a good likelihood that you're going to run into those construction barrels. We just want to let people know so that they can make plans around construction and also be safe as they're traveling through the construction," Gleason said, adding that work zones are "constantly changing" with different traffic patterns and lane shifts.

He urged people who become aware of work zones in their areas and plan for extra time on the road.

Here are some of the largest projects:

Mountain View Corridor

The largest project is the ongoing Mountain View Corridor expansion, connecting it to 2100 North in Lehi from Porter Rockwell Boulevard. That project got underway in March and will continue through early 2026.

"This project itself is really that keystone piece of those initial connections (in Mountain View Corridor). It's the, kind of, missing link between Utah and Salt Lake (counties) to make that direct connection for, you know, our citizens here in Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi to have that direct connection alternate to I-15 and to western Salt Lake County, clear up to (state Route) 201," said Andrew Jordan, a UDOT project director, speaking over the sound of machinery buzzing and whirring behind him on the corridor.

UDOT is also upgrading the intersection at 2100 North to an interchange, updating wildlife fencing and creating a multiuse trail. After completion, the corridor will stretch for 35 miles from I-80 in Salt Lake County to state Route 73 in Utah County.

"Initially, we've shut down the frontage road ... so that we could, so that we can actually build the bridges we need to make those direct connections," he said. Crews built a bypass around the work area so that they can keep the public safe during construction.

The new connection will end Phase 1 of the Mountain View Corridor projects — after it's complete, UDOT will work on freeway elements such as grade separations at existing intersections and interchanges, Jordan said.

Bangerter Highway

Four new freeway-style interchanges with on- and off-ramps will be added to Bangerter Highway at 2700 West, 13400 South, 9800 South and 4700 South, eliminating stoplights at four more intersections for drivers on Bangerter Highway.

The interchanges will complete a 12-mile stretch of continuous freeway with no stoplights.

"When these four interchanges are complete, you're talking about no stoplights between 134th South and all the way down to 41st South. That's a lot of time savings on your commute, and it also improves safety because any time we can take out those stoplights, you're removing a conflict point," Gleason said.

The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy aqueduct will be relocated to prepare for the construction on 4700 South. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

Salt Lake County bridges

Twenty bridges throughout Salt Lake County will undergo "rehabilitation" projects. Bridges on I-80, Bangerter Highway, Redwood Road, S.R. 201 and S.R. 202 will be given a second lease on life, UDOT officials said.

UDOT is demolishing two bridge decks on S.R. 201 at 3200 West and replacing them with smoother driving surfaces, according to the department. The project is expected to cause delays of more than 30 minutes on the highway, with traffic detoured off and back on via the 3200 West on- and off-ramps. UDOT will close 3200 West for about six months during the construction, which will start this summer.

Davis County Shepard Lane interchange

Transportation officials plan to "reduce congestion and improve safety" with a new interchange at Shepard Lane in Farmington.

"Not only will it cross over Union Pacific Railroad and Utah Transit Authority tracks to create another connection to local roads, this project will also improve pedestrian and bike connectivity along Park Lane, and the ramps associated with I-15, U.S. 89, and Legacy Parkway," officials noted in a news release.

The project will start in spring and should be completed in 2026.

San Juan County Energy Corridor

UDOT plans to lay 54 miles of pavement covering the lengths of state Route 162 and state Route 262 in southeastern Utah. The project will also include a "more in-depth reconstruction" of 9 miles between Montezuma Creek and Aneth, in San Juan County.

The department worked with the Navajo Nation to secure a federal grant to help fund the project. The McElmo bridge will also be replaced, rumble strips will be added, and other improvements will be made.

"This project will make travel safer, smoother and more convenient for the residents in the area; tourists traveling to Bears Ears, Four Corners, and Hovenweep National Monuments; and workers serving the petroleum extraction industry in the region," according to the news release.

Construction starts this summer. For road conditions and projects in your area, visit udottraffic.utah.gov/#:Alerts.

Other notable projects: