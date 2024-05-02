Dwyane Wade, former NBA player and Utah Jazz minority owner, and Ryan Smith, Qualtrics co-founder and Utah Jazz majority owner, talk at the Qualtrics X4 Tech Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Around 10,000 people poured into the Salt Palace Convention Center this week for the Qualtrics X4 summit to network, collaborate and hear from a star-studded lineup of speakers.

Most notably, Thursday’s panel of speakers featured NBA Hall of Famer, three-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and part-owner of the Utah Jazz Dwyane Wade, along with former first lady Michelle Obama.

Speaking to a packed audience, Wade talked about the importance of deeper listening, self-awareness, a dedication to excellence and how those factors can be used to "awaken that leader within."

"As a Black man, as a leader of my community, as a business leader, a business owner and an athlete who has rigorously devoted himself for decades to be at my very best, I understand I have a responsibility to do whatever I can to contribute socially and politically by helping you discover and embody that leader within," Wade said.

Growing up, Wade said his father was his first basketball coach, instilling in him the fundamentals of the game at an early age. Years later, Wade realized his father wasn't simply teaching him about basketball; he was teaching him the "game of life" through characteristics like discipline and dedication.

And as Wade embraced a leadership role from his days as a star on Marquette University's basketball team, to the "Big 3" in Miami, and eventually Team USA, the lessons he learned along the way can be applied to business and life itself.

But Wade is also a businessman, with partnerships and ventures including Li-Ning, Way of Wade, MISSION, Hisense, BallerTV, Stance, Budweiser, Mars Reel, Wade Cellars, 800° Woodfired Kitchen and D. Wade Burgers.

He offered three insights for people looking to embark on their own, unique, championship journey: vision, dedication and the embodiment of leadership.

"Everything in life costs something. The question is, what price do you want to pay? The price to fulfill your vision or the price you pay by walking away?" Wade asked.

Dwyane Wade, former NBA player and Utah Jazz minority owner, speaks at the Qualtrics X4 Tech Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

"I'm here because I recognize there is an opportunity to help develop leaders within your companies who lead with compassion, respect for all and have the commitment to see it through," he continued.

Wade’s speech — which was extremely well received by those in attendance — was followed by Michelle Obama’s, though hers was off-record at her own request. Still, it was evident her message was felt by those in attendance.

Cameron Halcomb and Grace Bell were also in Salt Lake City for the summit. The two are from Evansville, Indiana, where they work for Old National Bank.

"So far, it's been great," Halcomb said. "Surrounding yourself with other peers in your industry or, you know, in your vertical or space is really inspiring."

Audience members laugh during the Qualtrics X4 Tech Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Halcomb has read some of Obama's books and was happy to get the chance to hear her speak in person.

"In one of her books she talked about your kitchen table, like a theoretical kitchen table, and just challenging us to think about who we're going to invite to our kitchen table," Halcomb said. "Especially as a woman, as a mom of two young kids, you can't do life by yourself. Thankfully, I have a wonderful husband and loving family who helps me along with that. But who are the other people that you can invite to your table ... who are going to help you along on the journey? ... That really resonated with me."

One of Bell's main takeaways from Obama's discussion was the notion of embracing change and becoming more comfortable with your fears.

“She was put into a very uncomfortable position back when her husband was going to run for president. And, you know, not all of us have been in that position, but she brought it back into, like, where it could resonate with everyone — talking about different forms of change and what that looks like. I think that kind of made an impression on me,” Bell said. “We kind of have to become uncomfortable to become comfortable ... that was some good insight.”