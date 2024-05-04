Phil Lyman, candidate fo governor, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

State Rep. Phil Lyman, the Utah Republican Party’s convention nominee for governor, selected a new running mate on Saturday after his previous pick for lieutenant governor was determined to be ineligible for the position on Friday.

Lyman announced Natalie Clawson, a community activist, as his choice for lieutenant governor. On Friday, a judge ruled that Lyman’s first choice, a former Trump campaign official Layne Bangerter, could not appear on the GOP primary ballot because he did not meet the constitutional requirement of living in the state for five consecutive years immediately preceding the election.

“I am thrilled to be joined by Natalie in this campaign,” Lyman said in a post on X. “She brings an impressive skill set, connections, integrity, and experience to the office that will be vital as we move Utah back to the right direction.”

Clawson is bar certified to practice law in Utah after receiving a Juris Doctorate degree from Brigham Young University. She has worked at BYU’s Center for International Law and Religion Studies and volunteered as a PTA and School Community Council member, according to a Lyman campaign press release.

Clawson was also the sponsor of a 2022 ballot initiative that would have allowed Utahns to vote to return most voting to in-person on election day and would limit mail-in voting and require Utah-issued photo identification at the time of voting.

“The energy surrounding Phil Lyman’s campaign is contagious throughout the state,” Clawson said. “I am honored to be part of it and can’t wait to get to work. Utahns are done with politicians who don’t listen. I will be a champion for parents and for individual rights. We are committed to supporting the values that make our state great.”

Lyman originally announced Bangerter, who lived in Idaho until 2021 after growing up in Utah, would appear on his gubernatorial ticket during the state GOP nominating convention on April 27. Lyman defeated Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, 67.5%-32.5%, with overwhelming support from Utah’s 4,000 party delegates.

Two days later, Bangerter was prevented from filing his declaration of candidacy after election officers in the office of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees elections, learned he did not meet the qualifications for candidacy.

Lyman and Bangerter sued to compel Henderson’s office to include Bangerter’s name on the ballot. They argued her staff had not followed proper procedures and had misinterpreted the meaning of the state constitution.

Utah 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates ruled on Friday afternoon that Henderson’s staff was right to deny Bangerter when he attempted to file his declaration of candidacy on Monday.

Lyman and Clawson will appear on the primary ballot along with the incumbents Cox and Henderson. The Republican primary election is June 25. The winner will face state Rep. Brian King, and his running mate, Rebekah Cummings, in the Nov. 5 general election.