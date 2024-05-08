Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testifies during a House Committee on Education and Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Washington.

Rep. Burgess Owens questioned Education Secretary Miguel Cardona over the Education Department’s move to outlaw gender-separated restrooms and their inaction regarding the nationwide movement of pro-Palestinian student protests on college campuses.

During a Tuesday hearing, which fell during Teacher Appreciation Week, the House Education and Workforce Committee invited Cardona to testify, where he also had to respond to questions about the botched rollout of updates to the federal student aid program.

Owens asked Cardona pointed questions related to changes made by the Biden administration to Title IX, aimed at adding protections for LGBTQ+ students, that change the definition of “sex-based discrimination” to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The changes are set to go into effect on Aug. 1.

“Can you assure us that your rules do not change protections that our girls have had for over 50 years?” Owens, who represents the 4th District, asked. “Can you assure us that protecting biological girls from competing against genetically stronger, bigger and faster biological men will not be considered federal discrimination?”

The secretary refused to answer the question, saying the rule hadn’t been finalized. But Owens continued pressing Cardona.

“Mr. Secretary, you are in a very unique position to impact the lives, futures and fortunes of millions of female athletes. Americans on both sides of this debate need to know how deep your commitment is,” the Utah congressman said. “If your daughter was reporting she felt uncomfortable in a boy’s presence in a bathroom or locker room, would that be considered by the administration discrimination or bigotry?”

Owens, who has five daughters, said he would “give my life in a heartbeat for my girls,” adding, “There are millions of men and women across this country that do not have faith, do not have trust in you protecting our girls because of the policies you can’t say yes or no to.”

Later, Owens told the Deseret News the secretary’s lack of answers to important questions that deeply influence American culture was “pretty predictable.”

Conservative advocacy groups filed lawsuits late last month to block the Biden White House’s proposed Title IX rule change. The plaintiffs argue the change disallows gender-specific areas, like restrooms or locker rooms, and claim it is “unconstitutional and immoral,” according to Independent Women’s Forum. Lawsuits have been filed in at least eight states.

What Rep. Burgess Owens thinks about the pro-Palestine college campus protests

Last week, at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Cardona said his agency had an active investigation into the extensive protests at Columbia University, which spurred a national movement that reached across the country, including to Salt Lake City. But, as Owens noted Tuesday, the Education Department wasn’t on-site in New York City.

The representative said the Education Department receives hundreds of billions of dollars from the federal government every year. “Why isn’t (their) Office of Civil Rights present on these campuses and taking notes? Why don’t they make sure they’re talking with the students?” Owens said during the interview, an issue he also touched on during the hearing. Cardona said the department needed more funding to deploy those types of resources.

“This is an opportunity for the Office of Civil Rights to see firsthand what was occurring and how Columbia is failing to protect the rights of the students,” the Utah congressman said of the office responsible for protecting individual freedoms and ensuring equal access to education. “I have a hard time believing the Department of Education is broke.”

“If these were Black kids on campus with the KKK, being intimidated, being threatened, (the Civil Rights Office) would have been there an hour after the event was talked about,” he added.

He said American values don’t stand for bigotry and hatred. But, Owens said, “We have an administration that seems to be OK with it” and is slow-walking a response. “If that’s the case, we need to get a new administration who knows how to budget ... and how to make sure we keep our students safe.”

Of the nationwide protests, Owens said they are a “coordinated” effort that is a product of “Marxism” being sown on college campuses for decades. “What we’re seeing is not anti-Israel, it is anti-American, anti-capitalism, anti-family,” he added.

The larger problem, according to him, is the “centralized power in D.C.” He said he supports states having more autonomy. The “elitists” on Capitol Hill have a “different vision for our country” than the average American, he said.

“There’s a reason why so many parents work hard for years, save their money, teach their kids and put them in schools, like ... Columbia, Harvard and Yale,” said Owens. “They’re surprised and shocked when these kids come back. Not only do they have degrees that mean absolutely nothing. They have debt, which is going to take two lifetimes to take care of, but they come back hating our country.”

Reps. Burgess Owens and Celeste Maloy struck a friendship in Congress

In the interview with the Deseret News, Owens explained why he stood with Rep. Celeste Maloy when Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, backed her opponent at the Republican Convention last week.

“I, first of all, have respect for both my colleagues,” he said before saying he works closely with Maloy, who represents Utah’s 2nd District. “She sits to the left of me and on the House floor. We talk about her district, my district.”

The two Utah representatives don’t always agree on legislation, Owens added, “but I’ll say this: The District 2 has a remarkable warrior ... someone who understands that part of the country.” Owens and Maloy are also both on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He said he’s observed her knack for understanding the issues most pressing to her constituents.

Owens said Maloy is “looking to get on Natural Resources (Committee). Just think about how much that’s going to bring to our delegation to have her representing a rural part of the country.”

At the convention, Maloy was introduced by Owens. “I’m proud to stand by Celeste. I’m proud of her conservative values,” he said. “It was a no-brainer for me to introduce her. In fact, I asked her if I could do that because I want her to come back and continue her work.”

Maloy previously told the Deseret News that Owens’ move was “very popular within our conference.”

“So, Burgess Owens got a hero’s welcome on the floor, and a lot of positive reinforcement for being the kind of guy who will stand with a colleague,” she said.