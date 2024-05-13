Kinda Hooser, center, holds her candle during a candlelight vigil held for her husband, Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser, at Centennial Park in Santaquin on Wednesday. Hooser will be laid to rest Monday.

The funeral for Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser, who was killed in the line of duty a little over a week ago, will be held Monday in Orem at Utah Valley University.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m at the UCCU Event Center, 800 W. University Parkway. Doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to speak at the services. Other speakers will include Hooser’s daughter and niece, and Santaquin’s police chief and mayor.

After the funeral, there will be a law enforcement procession to the Santaquin City Cemetery, where Ben Hooser, Bill’s brother, will dedicate the grave and Bill Hooser will be laid to rest.

Once the procession begins, southbound I-15 will be shut down in north Orem as the procession leaves the UCCU parking lot and enters the freeway. Police say the closure could last an hour or more.

Hooser was born in Cleburne, Texas. He was the second of seven children. His family moved to Utah in 1984. In 1992, Hooser met his future wife, Kinda Edwards. They were married in 1995 and had two daughters, Shayle and Courtney.

"He loved his family with everything he was and was so proud of them," his obituary states.

"The things that made Bill a wonderful cop, a wonderful police officer, also made him a wonderful human being," sister-in-law Jodi Hooser said Sunday. "That's who we're grieving today. He leaves behind two beautiful daughters, a granddaughter, a wife, brothers, sisters."

She added, "I think one of the words that we can all use to sum up Bill is passion. He was so passionate about everything that he did, everything that he did."

Hooser's first "real job" was framing. "He gained a passion for building and carpentry. He built furniture pieces to rival master craftsmen."

But about 10 years ago, while living in New Mexico, Bill joined the volunteer reserve deputies for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and developed a passion for service. It was then he decided to make a career switch and become a police officer.

Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser was struck and killed by a semitruck driver on Sunday, May 5, 2024. He will be laid to rest on Monday, May 13. | GoFundMe

Hooser started his police career eight years ago with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico. In 2017, he returned to his native Utah and became an officer with the Santaquin Police Department. In February, Hooser, 50, was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

"Bill was the first one to jump in and help when anyone needed it. A real testament to the man that Bill was, is the many lives that he touched. He made everyone feel like they were his best friend, and they were the most important thing in the world," his obituary states.

He also loved the outdoors and "took every opportunity that he could to be out in the mountains camping, or at the sand dunes riding his side by side. He counted his friends as family, and he loved being with them having fun and laughing."

On May 5, while assisting a Utah Highway Patrol trooper with a traffic stop involving a semitruck and 53-foot trailer, Hooser was killed when police say the semi driver intentionally rammed into both his police car and the trooper's vehicle and also hit Hooser.

"The suspect made a U-turn abruptly, deliberately hitting officers and intentionally hitting both vehicles. He also struck the Santaquin officer, causing fatal injuries," said Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker.

The suspected driver, Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, was arrested a few hours later in Vernal after allegedly stealing another semitruck and two other vehicles. He was hospitalized with injuries he suffered after crashing on U.S. 40. Jayne was released from the hospital and booked into the Utah County Jail on Saturday. As of Monday, formal charges have not yet been filed against him.

Family members said Hooser wasn't even scheduled to work that Sunday morning, but had agreed to fill in for another officer.

This story will be updated.