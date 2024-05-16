Cast members, from left, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Craig Robinson and Steve Carell are seen after cutting a cake celebrating the 100th episode of the television show "The Office" in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, April 14, 2009. On May 16, 2013, “The Office” aired its final episode after nine seasons on the air on NBC.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On May 16, 2013, “The Office” aired its final episode after nine seasons on the air on NBC.

Not the end of the world, but the end of a weekly fix for fans who enjoyed the quirkiness. Like “Seinfeld” and “Friends” and perhaps “M*A*S*H” before it, audiences loved the British import.

But not at first.

“‘The Office’ just turned 15. Read our original review (that said it would die a ‘quick death’)”

The show, a mockumentary-style sitcom based on a BBC series of the same name (2001-2003), took a while to catch on with fans. Maybe it was the single-camera view of the inner workings and interactions of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Maybe it was the lack of a laugh-track. Maybe it was the awkward end to many scenes.

The show won a handful of Primetime Emmys and launched many of the actors’ careers.

Here are some favorite stories from Deseret News archives:

Rainn Wilson, an “Office” favorite, was recently in Utah to give a commencement address at Weber State University.

And good news, “Office” fans. The franchise is slated to get a “revival” of sorts, reportedly following the daily movements of a dying Midwestern newspaper.

What’s so funny about that?

