Bats are the most common carrier of rabies in Utah. State officials have confirmed discovery of the first bat to test positive for rabies in 2024.

A Utah bat found in early May tested positive for rabies, state public health officials have confirmed.

“This is a reminder to every Utah resident to avoid contact with bats and other wildlife they may encounter,” per a press release from the Utah Department of Human and Health Services. “In Utah, bats are the primary carrier of the rabies virus, but you can get rabies from any infected animal.”

The rabies virus can be transmitted through bites, scratches or saliva from any infected animal. Note that bats have small claws and teeth, so a bite or scratch from a bat might leave minimal damage. This does not mean you are free from rabies exposure. Anyone who has been around a bat is considered at-risk of exposure to the rabies virus, the release stated.

Once exposed to rabies, symptoms of the virus can be fatal. If you suspect you have been exposed to rabies, take immediate action by contacting a medial professional for help.

If you are uncertain if you were exposed to rabies, the Utah Department of Human and Health Services has a free assessment tool that can aid in determining if you are at risk of rabies.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a fatal virus that can be treated through medical care, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is primarily spread through exposure to infected animals.

In the U.S. the animals most commonly founds with rabies include: bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, reports the CDC.

You cannot tell an animal is rabid by looking at it. But changes in behavior can indicate an animal has been exposed.

“Signs of rabies in animals can include obvious changes in normal behavior, such as aggression, foaming at the mouth, no interest in food or water, staggering, or paralysis,” according to the Utah Department of Human and Health Services.

In humans, a rabies infection slowly attacks the central nervous system, it typically takes two weeks for symptoms to begin.

According to the CDC, a rabies infection in humans can cause the following symptoms:

Confusion.

Agitation.

Anxiety.

Insomnia.

Hallucinations.

Delirium.

Hypersalvation.

Seizures.

Hydrophobia (fear of water).

How to protect yourself from rabies

The Utah Department of Human and Health Services recommends a handful of simple precautions to follow in order to avoid exposure to the rabies virus.