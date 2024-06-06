Sesame Street characters Cookie Monster, left, and Elmo participate in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building to promote the return of the live limited-run show "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in New York. Cookie Monster, Elmo and other Muppets have joined the NBC team covering the Paris Olympics for American viewers, the network announced Thursday.

There’s going to be a furry blue creature constantly demanding cookies at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Cookie Monster, Elmo and other Muppets from the children’s TV show “Sesame Street” have joined the NBC team covering the Paris Olympics for American viewers, the network announced Thursday.

“Me love sports almost as much as me love cookies!” Cookie Monster said during an appearance on the “Today” show on NBC, at which he also devoured a plate of brightly colored French macarons. “Me so excited about all da events, but especially da discus throw. Dat one really look delicious.”

Elmo was quoted in a news release as excited to cheer on the Olympic athletes in Paris as well as to do some sightseeing.

“Elmo can’t wait to get an eyeful of the Tower. Get it? Eyeful Tower! Hee hee hee,” Elmo said. “Paris, here we come! Gooooo teams!”

The characters will be featured on “Sesame Street” social media accounts, including at U.S. Olympic Team trials ahead of the Games as well as during the opening ceremonies for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games for athletes with disabilities that follow, NBC said, with illustrations showing the Muppets traveling via hot air balloon over the Atlantic to reach Paris.

There, they’ll be part of NBCUniversal’s “comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games,” the network said.

“The Olympics and ‘Sesame Street’ both have broad appeal and reach across all ages and backgrounds, and we can’t wait to see Elmo and his friends in Paris this Summer in support of our Olympic coverage,” said Lyndsay Signor, NBC Sports senior vice president of consumer engagement.

“P.S., Cookie Monster – we’ll be sure to have some macarons waiting for you,” she added.

A Sesame Workshop official promised the Muppets “will provide fun, entertaining, and enriching content for viewers of all generations.” Besides Cookie Monster and Elmo, the other characters associated with the Olympic coverage are Elmo’s puppy, Tango, and Abby Cadabby, described as a 4-year-old “fairy in training.”

The list of NBC commentators for the Summer Games that begin July 26 already includes Snoop Dogg. The rapper and pitchman was described as providing “his unique take” on the Games by visiting iconic Paris landmarks, attending Olympic competitions and events, and talking with athletes and their families and friends.