3rd Congressional District Rep. John R. Curtis, left, shakes hands with 1st District Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, after filing to run for the U.S. Senate at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Moore endorsed Curtis for the open U.S. Senate seat.

On Wednesday, Utah Congressman Blake Moore endorsed fellow Rep. John Curtis for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Curtis, who was elected in 2017 to represent Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, is in the running to replace Sen. Mitt Romney against fellow Utah Republicans Trent Staggs, Jason Walton and Brad Wilson.

“I often ask for, and usually take, John Curtis’ advice, but not this time. He told me early in my time in politics to avoid endorsing other candidates because it’s usually just trading political favors. But I feel compelled to share my opinion on why I am supporting John Curtis in this Senate race, free of any request from John or his team in any way,” Moore said in a press release.

“I trust John Curtis completely — he is honest, doesn’t pander, knows what is best for Utah, and leads in a conservative and productive manner! I’ve worked with him closely for almost four years and he has shown me how to get things done in a toxic and unproductive environment,” he added. “His wife Sue always comes first, he’s a proud dad and grandfather, and he treats his role in Congress like a mayor. Mayors solve problems and their first priority is always their constituents, so it is no wonder he is so popular in Utah’s 3rd District. John will be ready on Day 1 with a team in place and legislation and relationships already created.

“In the coming decade, Utah will desperately need a voice in the U.S. Senate and there is no better voice than John Curtis’. He will continue to represent Utah with the same honest, productive approach and further elevate our great state’s reputation.”

Moore, who serves as Utah’s 1st District representative, announced his endorsement just shy of two weeks before the June 25 Republican primary election. Moore himself is also fighting for reelection in his district, and if he beats out his Republican challenger Paul Miller in the GOP primary, he will then go against Democrat Bill Campbell and Libertarian Daniel Cottam in the general election.

In response to Moore’s endorsement, Curtis said in a statement given to the Deseret News:

“I’m honored by Blake’s support. In the Senate, I’m eager to work with him on key issues that impact Utah — standing against Chinese influence, protecting our lands, securing the border, and opposing the Biden administration’s spending.”