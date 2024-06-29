Tommy Oyarzun buys the first iPhone at the Apple Store at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, June 29, 2007.

On June 29, 2007, the first version of the iPhone went on sale to the public. And Utah was buzzing about it.

And thanks to more than 2.3 billion iPhone sales since then, folks are still buzzing about their devices.

This is not a promotion for any brand of phone (I operate an Android phone, poorly), but a look back at the last 20 years of device development.

The project to develop the Apple smartphone began in 2004. In early 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone release. Now, the release of new iPhones and iOS products has become big events.

“Hundreds of people who lined up to be among the first to get their hands on Apple Inc.’s coveted iPhone are now the braggarts and guinea pigs for the latest must-have, cutting-edge piece of techno-wizardry,” read the Deseret News on June 29, 2007.

“The doors of Apple and AT&T stores opened promptly at 6 p.m. EDT with cheers from employees and eager customers.”

Other headlines of the day, courtesy of Deseret News archives, included:

“Eager customers snap up iPhones”

“Prospective buyers plot their way to iPhone ownership”

“In our opinion: Apple created a radical redefinition of the world economy”

“Quiz: How much do you know about the evolution of the iPhone?”

“IPhone a top-secret jewel for AT&T”

“Apple’s quarter profits up fivefold”

“Apple may have sold 700,000 iPhones, beating estimate”

“It was Steve Jobs’ ‘Zen-like’ state of mind that kept Apple rolling”

“Not every Apple item has been a success”

“From party line to online: History of the telephone at a glance (It’s not your mother’s telephone)”