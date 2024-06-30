USA's Tonya Harding, of Portland, Ore., shows her skate to the judges after interrupting her free skating program at the Winter Olympics in Hamar, Norway on Feb. 25, 1994. In 1994, the U.S. Figure Skating Association stripped Harding of the national championship and banned her for life for her role in the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

On June 30, 1994, the U.S. Figure Skating Association stripped Tonya Harding of her national championship and banned her for life for her role in the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding and Kerrigan were longtime bitter rivals as the 1994 Winter Olympics drew near. Just ahead of the U.S. Championships in Detroit, which would determine Olympic spots, Kerrigan was knocked out of the competition when an associate of Harding’s ex-husband whacked her on the right knee with a baton on Jan. 6. It touched off a scandal that pushed figure skating into the spotlight.

The perpetrators in the attack soon confessed to their roles, and it turned out the group included Jeff Gillooly, Harding’s ex-husband, the man’s body guard and two associates.

Harding won the U.S. Championship. Though she did not compete, other U.S. skaters yielded the final U.S. Olympic spot to the now-recovered Kerrigan.

At the Olympic finals in February in Lillehammer, Norway, Oksana Baiul of Ukraine edged Kerrigan in a battle for the gold and silver medals, with Lu Chen of China winning the bronze.

During her skate in Norway, Harding started to skate, attempted one jump, then tearfully skated over to the referees and said she had broken a boot lace on her right boot. To the boos and whistles of the fans, Harding was allowed to leave the ice and skate her program at the end of her group of skaters.

Already struggling, Harding finished eighth overall.

But as the investigation into the attack unfolded, Harding’s involvement in the planned attack became known. And then the association banned her.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives, detailing the drama in the first six months of 1994, as well as some perspective pieces from Harding and Kerrigan through the ensuing years.

Aren’t Olympic years fun?

