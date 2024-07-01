Mike Ackley poses in front of his favorite wall of cycling memorabilia at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. After nine years of constructing and preserving memorabilia showcasing American western history, Ackley and his wife, Sharyl, are moving. His advice: “Get a hobby, make it your legacy. Whatever it is do something positive for other people and just have fun doing it.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

TAYLOR, Weber County — For nine years, Michael Ackley has assembled his own private museum focused on the history of the U.S. West on the land sprawling around his western Weber County home.

There's a caboose, a restored covered wagon, a tipi, a pioneer cabin and, the latest addition, a rediscovered old cabin dating to the 1870s where some of Weber County's earliest settlers lived. "So many good memories and hard work. Every day was worth it," he said.

At the age of 76, though, it’s time to slow down and he and wife Sharyl are in the process of selling the property ahead of a planned move to Idaho. First came a final public bash on Saturday that served as a farewell to Ackley and as a public unveiling of the old cabin. “That’s my last project,” Ackley said.

Call it a celebration of Ackley's efforts, but it also raises questions about the future of Ackley Western Town, as his historic creation is called. Ackley and local historians are crossing their fingers he's able to find a buyer interested in maintaining the relics on his property. Ackley plans to sell smaller items and memorabilia, but the large structures, including the caboose, will stay.

Michael Ackley stands outside a caboose transplanted to Ackley Western Town, the Old West museum he built on the grounds of his home in Taylor. The photo was taken Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

"All we can do is hope and pray that someone will take it on and have the same appreciation for it," said Sabrina Lee, president of the Weber County Heritage Foundation, which has taken an interest in Ackley's efforts and the 1870s-era cabin.

The foundation, Lee said, is particularly interested in preserving the old cabin, featured in a video created by the organization, which advocates for preservation of buildings representative of local history. Foundation reps will be paying attention as the property changes hands with an eye to safeguarding the future of the old structure. "There's only a few of these in the county," Lee said.

Saturday's History and Heritage Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will he held at Ackley Western Town, 2836 S. 3925 West in the Taylor area.

'He loves history'

Ackley, 76, has long been collecting memorabilia related to his love of western and railroad history. "I've been collecting things since I was about 15," he said.

His curating and historic preservation efforts really started taking off when he moved to his Taylor home in 2015. Maybe having time on his hands as a retiree figured in things. "I just needed some projects, needed something to do. I have a lot of energy, a lot of ideas," said Ackley, a painting contractor before retiring.

But there's more to it than that. "He loves history and he loves to share," said his wife, Sharyl Ackley.

Fast-forward and the efforts have yielded a small western town on the parcel behind his home.

There's a replica of a Main Street-type structure from an Old West town filled with a variety of memorabilia, including, incongruously, things he's collected stemming from another passion, professional cycling. There's a restored caboose (a mere 44 years old), a small Old West cabin called Fred's Place and a tipi meant to replicate the dwellings of yore of members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. There's a restored old-time railroad station baggage car and a mock wooden windmill.

Neighbors have wandered through his creation and he typically gets other visitors out of the blue as well. "People hear about it, they call us and they come through," Ackley said.

He learned of the old cabin, the newest addition, in a classified ad in the Standard-Examiner, the local newspaper. Kathryn Penrod, of Hooper, was born in the structure back in 1935 and was looking for anyone interested in acquiring it. Otherwise, she said, it may have faced demolition.

Ackley jumped at the opportunity, relocating it to his nearby property and restoring it. "He knows what to do and how to get it done," said Penrod.

Penrod said her nine siblings were also born in the old cabin and she couldn't bear to see it torn down. It's hardly luxurious, but shows what life was like for the early pioneers to the area. "We had the bare minimum. We didn't have anything fancy. We just thought we had all we needed," she said.

Restoring the structure required hard work and funds. Indeed, Ackley's hobby hasn't been cheap, but no matter.

“I just enjoy it,” he said. “It’s just so much fun to put things all together. I hope that whoever buys the place appreciates all of this.”

1 of 18
Mike Ackley chats with Glenn Croydon and Boni Gravelle, owners of the Gandy Dancer Mercantile and friends of Ackley, at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. “The world needs more people like this man,” says Gravelle, “because he is magical.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 18
Mike Ackley says goodbye to visitors at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ackley and his wife, Sharyl, are selling their home of nine years where they’ve built a western town dedicated to their love for American history. “This is something I just love to do,” says Ackley. “Protect it, preserve it. And just enjoy being around it.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 18
The Chadwick family walks around the desert garden at Mike Ackley’s home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 18
A tandem bike is seen at Mike Ackley’s home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. A cyclist since the age of 13, Ackley has an affinity for bike memorabilia. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
5 of 18
Mike Ackley chats with Glenn Croydon in the desert garden at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. “This is so different. It’s unique,” says Croydon. “It’s his vision. To turn a vision into this, is phenomenal.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
6 of 18
Previously a horse barn, the mini museum is seen at Mike Ackley’s home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
7 of 18
Mike Ackley hugs his neighbor Terry Anderson at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Anderson recounts watching Ackley ride his bike back down their street, “He comes back in the morning and says, ‘Oh, we only did 25 miles.’” Ackley’s response: “Do what you love to do.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
8 of 18
Mike Ackley walks in his backyard at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ackley and his wife, Sharyl, have lived in their home for nine years and are now selling it along with the numerous memorabilia they’ve collected. Ackley hopes the next owner of the home is “somebody that loves history and preserves this. I hope they appreciate all the work and the effort. I think the person is out there, it just takes a little time.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
9 of 18
Photos and article clips are seen inside the restored caboose with a bed, kitchen and shower built, in Mike Ackley’s yard in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ackley often rented out the caboose to friends and family wanting to stay in town. In the bottom left, Lee Witten is seen helping Ackley to move the wheels. “We’re gonna miss this old bird,” says Witten. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
10 of 18
Rosalie Muir looks around the restored caboose with a bed, kitchen, and shower built, in Mike Ackley’s yard in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ackley often rented out the caboose to friends and family wanting to stay in town. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
11 of 18
Vintage plates are seen in Mike Ackley’s mini museum at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
12 of 18
Visitors walk Mike Ackley’s property at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
13 of 18
A model train drives past in a shed at Mike Ackley’s home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. As a member of the Utah Train Collectors Association, Ackley was able to invite them to his home as he sells off memorabilia. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
14 of 18
Jake Chadwick holds his son Winston up to look into the vintage truck at Mike Ackley’s home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
15 of 18
Cycling memorabilia is seen in Mike Ackley’s mini museum at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ackley started racing bikes at the age of 13 and still rides to this day. “Back in my 20s all I did was ride my bike,” says Ackley. “I’ve done it my whole life.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
16 of 18
Mike Ackley poses in front of his favorite wall of cycling memorabilia at his home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. After nine years of constructing and preserving memorabilia showcasing American western history, Ackley and his wife, Sharyl, are moving. His advice: “Get a hobby, make it your legacy. Whatever it is do something positive for other people and just have fun doing it.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
17 of 18
The restored caboose is seen at Mike Ackley’s home in Ogden on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ackley often rented out the caboose to friends and family wanting to stay in town. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
18 of 18
