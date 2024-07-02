Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Vallow's Arizona murder trial is now slated for 2025.

Lori Vallow’s Arizona murder trial is now slated for 2025.

The decision to push it back came in a hearing Tuesday in Phoenix. Vallow entered the court in an orange jail jumpsuit, according to azcentral.

Vallow was convicted of the murder of her two children, Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, in Idaho last year. In Arizona, she faces charges for conspiracy to commit murder and a charge of attempted murder. The charges are related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the alleged attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, a nephew.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Vallow’s defense said it needed extra time to complete review of discovery.

The trial has been pushed from this August to February.