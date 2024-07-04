This image provided by the National Archives shows the 19th century engraving "Drafting the Declaration of Independence in 1776, 1859" by Alonzo Chappel, which depicts the committee chosen to draft a declaration of independence. The five members are, from left, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Philip Livingston and Roger Sherman.

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia. Among those to sign the document were future presidents George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, as well as Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton.

On July 4, 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, Adams and Jefferson both died.

While today is celebrated as Independence Day in America, key figures Adams and Jefferson died on the same day.

“In life, no two men were more closely associated with the Declaration of Independence, and the birth of our nation that it precipitated, than Thomas Jefferson and John Adams,” read a Deseret News editorial in 2014. “In death, they are forever linked by the date on which both men passed away: July 4, 1826, the jubilee year of the miracle of 1776.”

Another president, James Monroe, also died on July 4, in 1831, at age 73.

The fifth president of the United States did not sign the Declaration of Independence, but Mornie did serve in the Revolutionary War, and, in fact, was injured in the Battle of Trenton. He is still considered one of the Founding Father presidents.

On a related note: Hannibal Hamlin, who was the 15th vice president of the nation under President Abraham Lincoln, also died on July 4, in 1891.

And, on July 4, 1872, Calvin Coolidge was born in Plymouth, Vermont. He became the nation’s 30th president.