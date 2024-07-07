Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev., is pictured on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. On July 7, 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam, known today as Hoover Dam.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 7, 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam. Today it is known as Hoover Dam.

The dam, which is responsible for the creation of Lake Mead, is the best known and largest of the dams on the Colorado River. Yet, it was not the first dam constructed on the river.

In fact, there were three dams constructed before construction ever started on Boulder Dam. The Grand Valley Diversion Dam, built for irrigation in Colorado, was constructed in 1916, while the Price-Stubb Dam was also built in Colorado and for irrigation in 1911.

However, the very first dam was the Laguna Diversion Dam, built along the Arizona and Colorado border. It was constructed in 1903, and finished in 1905.

The front page of the Deseret News on July 7, 1930, announcing the start of construction on Boulder Dam, which would soon be known as Hoover Dam.

Hoover Dam, on the Arizona-Nevada border, was finished in September 1935 to great fanfare. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was there for dedication. The name was changed to Hoover Dam before it even was complete.

The front page of the Deseret News on Sept. 30, 1935, the day that Hoover Dam was dedicated on the Nevada-Arizona border.

According to Deseret News archived stories, it was once the tallest dam in the world.

“Hoover Dam is 726.4 feet high, 45 feet thick at the top, 600 feet thick at the bottom and 1,244 feet across the top. Lake Mead, which was created by the dam, is still the country’s largest man-made reservoir. When full, it is 110-115 miles long, with 550 miles of shoreline and a water capacity of about 32 million acre-feet — or enough to cover the state of Pennsylvania to a depth of one foot,” read one report.

Its supporters say that Las Vegas and Los Angeles downstream would never have grown without the dam’s creation. For better or worse, urban development, agriculture and recreation would not be the same.

Its hydroelectric power is vital to residents in the Southwestern U.S. Tourist visits to the dam continue.

Yet, the Colorado River is facing challenges brought on by growth and climate conditions. Dams on the Colorado have their detractors as well.

