The front page of the Deseret News on July 14, 1987. On this day, Lt. Col. Oliver North ended six days of testimony before Congress.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Does anyone remember Lt. Col. Oliver North?

On this day in 1987, North, a career military operative, wrapped up six days of congressional testimony about his role in the Iran-Contra events.

The images of North, ramrod straight in his military uniform as he was sworn in to testify, or gesturing as he answered heated questions from lawmakers, haven’t dimmed with the years.

Feelings about the whole episode are also still strong.

In July 1987, North was summoned to testify before televised hearings of a joint congressional committee that was formed to investigate the Iran–Contra scandal. During the hearings, North admitted that he had misled Congress, for which, along with other actions, he was later charged.

A defiant North — in a sort of “You can’t handle the truth!” moment — said he viewed the Contras as “freedom fighters.”

In 1988, North was indicted on 16 felonies. In his 1989 trial, he was convicted of three of those charges and sentenced to a suspended prison term, probation, fines and community service.

However, on appeal, his convictions were reversed, and all the charges were dismissed in 1991.

