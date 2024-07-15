The Salt Lake Tribune's building is pictured in Salt Lake City, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013. Employees at the Salt Lake Tribune said on Monday, July 15, 2024, they are forming a union.

Employees at The Salt Lake Tribune said on Monday they are forming a union.

Several employees including education reporter Courtney Tanner and culture reporter Palak Jayswal made social media posts announcing the move. The union, called Salt Lake News Guild, filed for election with the National Labor Relations Board.

In a letter addressed to The Salt Lake Tribune CEO and Executive Editor Lauren Gustus, management and board of directors, the employees asked the paper “to voluntarily recognize our alliance and work with us on a labor contract that will ensure The Tribune remains Utah’s independent voice.”

Twenty-eight employees signed the letter with their names and three signed anonymously. The union was formed with the Denver Newspaper Guild and Communications Workers of America. Denver Newspaper Guild did not immediately return request for comment and Communications Workers of America referred the Deseret News to the Salt Lake News Guild.

In a response posted on The Salt Lake Tribune, Gustus said, “If Tribune employees wish to be represented, we will respect their right to seek collective bargaining.”

“We will now start the process of working through this request. As this is a legal process, it will require a bit of time but we will respond as quickly as possible,” said Gustus. “Essential news and information make Utah a better and more vibrant place to live and work. We have published for 154 years, including four years as a nonprofit.”

The letter from Tribune employees expressed concern over page view quotas during a time when platform algorithms have changed.

“It fishes for eyeballs beyond Utah’s borders, sullies our brand and disincentivizes meaningful journalism that serves our true audience,” said the letter. The employees also said they were worried about outside influence over their coverage.

The letter also said these employees want an autonomous paper where people are paid fairly and employees come from diverse backgrounds.

“Unionizing the workforce aligns with The Tribune’s nonprofit mission,” said the letter. “It reinforces our shared commitment to democracy, transparency and accountability. It helps create a strong foundation as we navigate an ever-changing media environment.”

Employees said upon voluntary recognition of the union by Friday, the group would withdraw its filing with the National Labor Relations Board.