Holiday travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Phase 4 of the airport's redevelopment includes 16 new gates in Concourse B as well as 12 new restaurants and retail shops.

The fourth phase of Salt Lake City International Airport’s redevelopment will include 12 new retail shops and restaurants and 16 new gates in Concourse B. The new additions are set to open in the fall of 2025 and 2026.

The first five gates will open in the fall of 2025 and the other 11 in the fall of 2026.

According to Bill Wyatt, executive director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, “The new airport is continually recognized as having one of the best concession programs in the country, which we have worked hard to achieve. Keeping with the theme of The New SLC, many of the brands and concepts selected are Utah-based to highlight the unique flavor of the state.”

In the selection process, officials considered various factors including pricing, service hours, and the effort to host local and national brands.

The concession operators include new restaurant options like Aubergine Kitchen, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Moab Brewery, Monarca, Moochie’s Meatballs and More, Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers and Swig.

Travelers will have more access than before to a variety of fresh food. Monarca owner and chef Alfonso Brito said the restaurant tries to bring authentic Mexican ingredients to dishes like octopus and cheese tacos, lobster tacos and halibut with zucchini blossoms. Besides being more complex than your average takeout meal, each one is made fresh to order.

Aubergine Kitchen also offers fresh, healthy foods for travelers looking for something different than fast food. Founder and CEO Elcio Zanatta described their offerings as having no refined sugar and being comprised of whole foods.

“You are what you eat. If you eat something good for you, you feel better,” Zanatta said.

The retail additions will be Art of Aesthetics, Good Earth Markets, Hudson, &Go and Utah National Parks.

Utah National Parks will highlight the state’s outdoor bounty and the Mighty Five national parks. Evan Schut from the concession operator Hudson by Avolta said the store is meant to educate people on the parks and will have pamphlets and books as well as educated employees to guide travelers in their search.

According to The New SLC, many are Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certified.

To see renderings of each of the planned shops and restaurants in the extended B concourse, visit www.slcairport.com.