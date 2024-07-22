Jose Morales, Mayra Molina and Norely Lopez talk about the Venezuelan presidential elections in Draper on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The Venezuelan community in Utah is paying close attention as July 28 presidential elections loom in Venezuela.

DRAPER — After living for years in Venezuela under the authoritarian leadership of Hugo Chavez and then Nicolás Maduro, after enduring rigged elections, after leaving the country to get away from political persecution, some expatriate Venezuelans in Utah feel a glimmer of hope.

"For the first time, we have the votes to win," said Hector Hernandez, one of millions of transplants from the South American nation who have fled to Utah and other places around the globe.

Norely López, now living in Midvale, is the leader of the Utah branch of Comando ConVzla, a loose coalition of Venezuelans inside the country and around the world campaigning for the defeat of Maduro in elections on July 28. She, too, senses restlessness among many Venezuelans toward the president, who took over as the nation's leader in 2013 after the death of Chávez, a socialist and the former president.

"They are motivated," she said.

With presidential balloting looming, many Venezuelans in Utah are watching closely and, like López and Hernandez, taking part in long-distance efforts to encourage voting for the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia. "It's the only thing we're allowed to do," said López, who hasn't met any Venezuelans in Utah who take umbrage with her and her colleagues' efforts to bolster the opposition.

Maduro, going for his third term, may have benefitted from rigged elections in 2018, as suggested by the U.S. State Department and many of his Venezuelan critics. Some observers remain leery Maduro's government could throw a monkey wrench into the election machinery to favor the incumbent. "But we have faith in the people," López said, noting increasing public showings of support in Venezuela for the opposition Unitary Platform, the coalition backing González Urrutia.

Norely López talks about the Venezuelan presidential elections in Draper on Wednesday. The Venezuelan community in Utah is paying close attention as July 28 presidential elections loom in Venezuela. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Most Venezuelans abroad — many of them spurred to leave by their opposition to the Maduro government — can't vote because of strict guidelines governing the election process. Some 7.7 million have fled or otherwise left Venezuela under Maduro's leadership, according to the Associated Press, while representatives of Utah's Venezuelan community estimate there are 18,000 to 20,000 here. But of all those Venezuelans living abroad, plus more who departed before, just 107,000, says AP, are registered to vote outside the country. Thus, López, Hernandez and others in Utah and other places who want change in Venezuela's leadership do what they can.

"It's something you can't stop doing," said López, who ran a nonprofit organization in Venezuela that assisted victims of domestic violence and, ultimately, ran afoul of officials in the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela. "You always want the best for your country, the best for your people."

While she feels a measure of helplessness as the Venezuelan election process unfolds, other Latin American countries encourage involvement by expatriates, though registration restrictions, deadlines and other rules apply.

Chile, for instance, allowed in-person voting last December by expatriate Chileans on a proposed new constitution at scattered locations around the world, including Sandy. El Salvador adjusted the nation's electoral process to allow for online voting by Salvadorans in Utah and the rest of the world in presidential elections last February. Mexican authorities opened presidential elections last month to Mexicans in the United States and around the world.

Jose Morales talks about the Venezuelan presidential elections in Draper on Wednesday. The Venezuelan community in Utah is paying close attention as July 28 presidential elections loom in Venezuela. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Unable to vote, López's efforts through Comando ConVzla, by contrast, include Zoom gatherings with Venezuelan friends and acquaintances to educate them, long-distance, about the election rules in the country. She also emphasizes the importance of monitoring the vote-counting process after polls close on July 28. She sometimes sends cash to help with things like transportation.

Hernandez, also active with the group, said he aims to motivate Venezuelans in Venezuela, help them organize, encourage them to vote, give moral support. Nearly 20 hold leadership posts in Comando ConVzla in Utah, while perhaps 200 more in the state take part in its efforts, according to López. She, Hernandez and Jose Morales take part in the group's efforts and met with KSL.com to talk about the outreach.

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, left, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado raise their arms during a meeting with youth at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 14. | Cristian Hernandez, Associated Press

Morales, now living in Salt Lake City, was a local elected official in Venezuela who suspects he would be jailed now if he were still in the country given his antipathy toward the ruling regime. Still, he maintains strong sentiments for Venezuela, which spurs his involvement in trying to buoy the vote.

"You're forced from your country due to persecution, fear for you and your family," he said. "We are here physically, but our head and our heart are in Venezuela."

Hernandez said the outflow of Venezuelans prompted by opposition to the Maduro government is breaking up families. "Private business doesn't exist in Venezuela. There's no work," he added.

As such, Mayra Molina, head of the Venezuela Alliance for Utah and an expatriate Venezuelan on board with the Comando ConVzla efforts, said it's difficult watching events in Venezuela from afar. "We're telling the people, 'Please, please go participate.' It's hard for us not to participate. We understand the importance of (the elections) for our country. We need to do what we can to help Venezuela," she said.

The opposition to the Maduro government notwithstanding, an online brief appearing this week on the Council on Foreign Relations website said "a democratic outcome is still far from guaranteed," even as it noted independent polling that favors González Urrutia. "If Maduro wins, it's likely that millions more Venezuelans will join the nearly 8 million currently living abroad," it reads.

Even Utah Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the upcoming elections during his monthly press conference on Friday. Cox seemed to allude to the influx of fleeing Venezuelans, a point of contention in the state as Venezuelan asylum-seekers, among others, overwhelm homeless shelters in Utah. His hope, Cox said, is "that the people of Venezuela will be able to choose their leader and live there and live there peaceably."

Hernandez, for his part, remains upbeat, sure that the opposition has a chance.

“The majority of people are looking for change,” Morales said. “There’s hope.”