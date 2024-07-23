The Utah attorney general’s office at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

The Forward Party, founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, endorsed Michelle Quist for Utah Attorney General.

Quist is running as a candidate for the United Utah Party. She faces off against Republican candidate Derek Brown and Democratic candidate Rudy Bautista. Unaffiliated candidate Austin Hepworth and libertarian Andrew McCullough are also in the race.

“Michelle Quist is an experienced litigator and appellate lawyer involved in law for over 25 years,” said the Forward Party. “With a storied career in public service, Quist has achieved numerous wins for the American public.”

The Forward Party pointed toward Quist’s experience with community organizations including Women Lawyers of Utah, Refugee Justice League and the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Rules of Appellate Procedure.

“I am proud to be endorsed by the Forward Party. We are building a coalition to bring integrity back to the Attorney General’s Office. For far too long Utahns have been subject to scandal after scandal. I am the person to end that pattern,” said Quist in a statement to the Deseret News. “Our campaign is offering an alternative to the status quo and partisanship. I’m honored that our principled approach has been recognized on a national scale.”

Quist has also been endorsed by former Utah Supreme Court Justices Deno Himonas and Christine Durham.

Heading into a three-way Republican primary earlier this summer, Brown secured endorsements as well from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah and former Gov. Gary Herbert. Bautista has emphasized his background in criminal defense law during the campaign.