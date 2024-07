Confetti shoots from the Salt Lake City and County Building after Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave remarks to the crowd in Utah during a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid held in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City.

The International Olympic Committee made it official Wednesday. The Winter Olympics are headed back to Salt Lake City.

While Utah’s delegation made its final pitch before the IOC vote in Paris for the 2034 Winter Games, a crowd was gathering in Washington Square awaiting the announcement.

The decision came in at 4:21 a.m. MDT.

Deseret News videographers and photojournalists were there to capture the historic moment when Utah was awarded the Winter Games for the second time.