American flags are displayed during a Memorial Day event at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Utah Rep. John Curtis introduced a bill on Tuesday requiring a federal agency to allow the placement of the American flag on a peak overlooking Provo.

The “Star-Spangled Summit Act” was referred to the House Natural Resources Committee, where Curtis is vice chair of the federal lands subcommittee, one day before pro-Palestinian protesters in Washington, D.C., were seen burning American flags, replacing American flags with Palestinian flags and defacing public monuments near the U.S. Capitol.

Protesters had declared Wednesday a “day of rage” over the war in Gaza to coincide with a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who gave remarks to a joint session of Congress while his effigy was burned outside.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemned the harassment of Capitol police officers, as well as graffiti with messages like “Hamas is coming” and the burning of the American flag.

“It hurts to see individuals driven by extreme beliefs, desecrate the American flag right here at the United States Capitol,” Curtis told the Deseret New on Friday. “Perhaps even worse, many of these individuals had such hatred in their hearts that they would cheer on terrorist groups that brutally kidnapped and murdered innocent people.”

“I have spent my career finding common ground with those I disagree with, but these actions deserve nothing but condemnation,” he continued. “Our flag is sacred. It symbolizes dedication, sacrifice, and the spirit of America. We must restore hope among our citizens and reinforce that destroying the very system that built the most prosperous nation in history is not the solution.”

What is in Rep. Curtis’ flag bill?

On Friday, Curtis drew attention to his new piece of legislation calling it a “bill to respect (the) American flag.”

Every summer, for over 20 years, one Utah resident, Robert Collins, performed an informal ceremony to unfurl a large American flag at the top of Kyhv Peak, formerly Squaw Peak, where it could be seen from the valley below, he said.

In 2021, the U.S. Forest Service informed Collins of agency policy prohibiting the placement of any structure on National Forest System lands without “a special-use authorization, contract, or approved operating plan.”

Curtis, the former of mayor of Provo who now represents the city in the 3rd Congressional District, saw the restriction as an affront to Utahns’ patriotism as well as just one more example of why county officials should have more control over public lands in Utah.

“Utahns pride themselves on being the most patriotic people in the country and it is disappointing that federal policy would hamper such a wholesome local tradition,” Curtis said in a statement on Friday. “I am proud to recognize Robert’s patriotism and resolve this issue so Utahns can see the stars and stripes on the Peak once again.”

Curtis’ bill would mandate the Forest Service to issue a special-use permit for Collins to place a flagpole on Kyhv Peak. The agency would be able to regulate how the flagpole must be maintained and would be able to reissue the permit in the future.

Situations like this are common in Utah where around 70% of the land is managed by the federal government, Curtis said. Nevada is the only state with more land controlled by Washington, D.C.

A recent Bureau of Land Management rule change would allow the agency to lease federal land in Utah to environmental groups for conservation purposes, limiting the land for other uses. Curtis has spoken against the policy and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has threatened to contest the regulations in court.