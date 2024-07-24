Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., and Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., listen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a passionate address to Congress on Wednesday afternoon aimed at inspiring continued U.S. support for Israel.

But his visit to Washington, D.C., was controversial, as protesters took to the streets in an at-times violent demonstration, while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, some congressional Democrats boycotted Netanyahu’s fourth address to Congress.

Utah Representatives said they viewed his message as a unifying one as members of Congress stood up to applaud Netanyahu about every two minutes during the nearly 52-minute-long speech.

“We meet today at a crossroads of history,” Netanyahu said. “Our world is in upheaval.”

The families of American and Israeli hostages held by Hamas were in attendance, he noted.

“As we speak, we’re actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure their release, and I’m confident that these efforts can succeed,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for his support for Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, which Biden at the time categorized as “sheer evil.” Netanyahu also acknowledged the 40-year-old friendship he shares with Biden.

“I want to thank him for half a century of friendship to Israel and for being as he says, a proud Zionist. Actually, he says, a proud Irish American Zionist,” he added. Netanyahu is expected to meet with Biden on Thursday.

Israel’s prime minister made the case for U.S.-Israel partnership amid the war while condemning anti-Israel protests and the rise of antisemitism on college campuses. He also proposed forming an alliance with the U.S. in the Middle East.

Utah representatives applaud Netanyahu’s message to Congress

Rep. John Curtis, who represents Utah’s 3rd District, said in a statement to the Deseret News that the address “reminds us that the U.S. and Israel have a shared interest in defeating Iran and its proxies who wish harm upon free nations.”

In his speech, Netanyahu said Iran understands that it needs to “first conquer the Middle East” before it can freely challenge the U.S.

“For this, it uses its many proxies, including the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas in the heart of the Middle East,” Netanyahu said. “Standing in Iran’s way is one proud pro-American democracy, my country, the State of Israel.”

“If you remember one thing from the speech, remember this: Our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight and our victory will be your victory,” he added, before calling for more military aid to “expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East.”

In his statement, Curtis noted that, “In my Washington office, I keep a newspaper clipping that I picked up as a student living in Jerusalem in 1979 that announced the agreement between Israel & Egypt. ... It reminds me that cooperation once considered unimaginable can happen if we put aside our differences & work together.”

Netanyahu highlights Israeli soldiers and hostages taken by Hamas

Netanyahu introduced Israeli soldiers in the audience who’ve “shown boundless courage” in the war in Gaza and painted a disurbing image of Hamas’ actions.

Rep. Burgess Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, told the Deseret News shortly after the address that when he saw the soldiers, he noticed the diversity of the group representing all types of backgrounds — “and they all love their country.” This proved to be a poignant moment for the GOP congressman.

Similarly, Rep. Celeste Maloy, who represents Utah’s 2nd District, said that she was inspired by Wednesday’s event.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s message of unity and strengthening our alliance was inspiring,” she said.

She added, “Earlier this year I visited several communities devastated by the events of October 7th. The terror they are fighting won’t be isolated to the Middle East if we don’t stand with our ally.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, is greeted by Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., who is sitting in place of Vice President Kamala Harris, as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | J. Scott Applewhite

Netanyahu condemns anti-Israel protests

Netanyahu criticized anti-Israel protesters who “refused to make the simple distinction between those who target terrorists, and those who target civilians, between the democratic state of Israel, and the terrorists of Hamas.”

He alleged that U.S. intelligence told him that “Iran is funding and promoting anti-Israel protests in America,” including the ones in Washington, D.C. in response to Netanyahu’s address.

“They want to disrupt America, so these protesters burn American flags even on the Fourth of July,” Netanyahu added, saluting fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina, who “protected the American flag during an anti-Israel protest.” The audience erupted in chants of “USA!”

Billionaire Elon Musk was in attendance on Wednesday, but about half the Democratic senators and representatives, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris skipped out, according to Axios reporter Andrew Solender.

Shortly after the address, Gaza protesters removed the American flags from the Union Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and lit them on fire along with an effigy of Netanyahu.

“I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you … you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” Netanyahu said.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, called the Israeli prime minister’s remarks “strong” in one post.

In another, he questioned who was paying to bus “violent protesters into DC.”

Owens, who is on the House Education and Workforce Committee, said he observes foreign influence on college campuses. He said he wasn’t surprised to hear Iran may be influencing students.

The education system, Owens added, “is a true national security issue.”

Israel PM says International Criminal Court wants to ‘shackle Israel’s hands’

Netanyahu condemned American institutions, like Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, that refused to stand with Israel. He argued that their actions fueled antisemitism on college campuses.

The prime minister also criticized the International Criminal Court for accusing Israel of starving the people of Gaza.

“Israel has enabled more than 40,000 aid trucks to enter Gaza. That’s half a million tons of food,” he said. “If there are Palestinians in Gaza who aren’t getting enough food, it’s not because Israel is blocking it, it’s because Hamas is stealing it.”

According to the United Nations, around 2.15 million people, or 96% of Gaza’s population, “faces high levels of acute food insecurity.” The UN has disputed Netanyahu’s claim about 40,000 aid trucks.

Netanyahu said Hamas uses human beings as “human shields,” and, quoting John Spencer from Modern War Institute at West Point, said Israel “has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military and history and Beyond what international law requires.”

“The ICC is trying to shackle Israel’s hands and prevent us from defending ourselves. And if Israel’s hands are tied, America is next. And I’ll tell you what else is next, the ability of all democracies to fight terrorism will be imperiled,” he said.

“Let me assure you, the hands of the Jewish state will never be shackled. Israel will always defend itself,” he added as the crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

What Netanyahu said about Trump

In his address, Netanyahu said he wants to create a broader alliance in the Middle East.

He said his vision is shaped by the aftermath of World War II when the U.S. forged an alliance with Europe and against the U.S.S.R. “All countries that are at peace with Israel and all those countries who will make peace with Israel should be invited to join this alliance,” he said.

He thanked Biden for bringing the coalition together. The alliance Netanyahu is envisioning would be an extension of the Abraham Accords, bilateral agreements between Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, signed during the Trump administration in 2020, which recognized Israel’s sovereignty. Netanyahu suggested calling it “the Abraham Alliance.”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. Trump posted a letter he received from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Truth Social Tuesday night.

The letter condemned the assassination attempt against the former president. Trump responded to the letter, saying, “Everything will be good.”

Netanyahu said Wednesday that he was also relieved to see Trump was safe. “There is no room for political violence in democracies,” he added.

Owens said he believes Netanyahu and Trump have a lot in common.

“They’re both very strong ... very passionate about their country. They command respect,” he said.

At one point in his address, Netanyahu recalled, “In World War II, as Britain fought on the front lines of civilization, (the late U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill) appealed to Americans with these famous words, ‘Give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job today.’”

Netanyahu echoes that appeal on Wednesday. “The war on Gaza could end tomorrow if Hamas surrenders, disarms and returns all the hostages,” he said.