This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows the Trocadero and the Eiffel Tower lightened up with the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024.

PARIS — The opening ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris were a big hit with the French.

New poll results released Sunday by Paris organizers showed 86% of the French considered Friday’s ceremonies, which took place for the first time largely outside of a stadium, a success. And 79% of France’s population are optimistic about the organization of the Olympics, which continue through Aug. 11, according to the results.

“The French people enjoyed this historical moment as much as those around the world,” said Anne Descamps, communications director for Paris 2024. She said the same percentage also said the four-hour event that has generated some controversy “was spectacular, well-organized.”

She said the poll was conducted immediately after the ceremonies.

“Our job is now to live up to those expectations,” Descamps said, noting it is unusual for the French to be so optimistic.

Delegation boats navigate various teams past the Eiffel Tower along the Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Lionel Bonaventure

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who sat with dignitaries from around the world at the ceremonies’ temporary stadium next to the Eiffel Tower, posted his concerns on X Saturday about a segment of the show that critics said used drag queens to portray the Last Supper.

“I’m seeing video of a blatant mockery of a sacred event that my faith cherishes (the Last Supper of Christ). I can’t wait for the opening ceremonies in 2034 (like 2002) to showcase Utah values and our commitment to building family and community,” the governor said in his post.

Descamps addressed the controversy directly Sunday.

“Clearly, there was never any intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary,” she said, “we did try and really intend to celebrate community, tolerance. That was our keyword ... and looking at the result of the polls we shared, we believe that this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we of course are really, really sorry.”