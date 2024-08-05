Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Sister Harriet Uchtdorf gesture to attendees at the YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf wrapped up the Utah Area YSA Conference weekend Sunday by encouraging young single adults to rely on Jesus Christ to help make good choices.

"Make Jesus Christ your friend. He is your savior, bind yourself to him. Make Jesus Christ your strength," he said.

He pulled out a mini version of For the Strength of Youth, a booklet provided as a resource for youth in the church, but Elder Uchtdorf said it isn't just for their younger siblings — it could have been titled "For the Strength of You."

"I like to keep this inspired guide for making choices close to my heart and close at hand," he said as he pulled it from his suit coat pocket. "For the Strength of Youth does not have an age requirement or expiration date."

He has given copies to religious leaders, ambassadors, mothers, fathers and others to help explain what makes members of the church strong moral individuals.

The devotional by Elder Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was the culmination of the Utah Area YSA Conference, a record-breaking event gathering single adult members of the church from across Utah.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, the church's Utah area president, said at the devotional that a card created during the conference now holds 90,000 birthday wishes for President Russell M. Nelson from young single adults and others in the Utah area. President Nelson will turn 100 on Sept. 9. He invited each person who signed the card to follow President Nelson's birthday wish and give him a birthday present — to reach out to someone else.

Attendees sign a giant birthday card for President Russell M. Nelson’s upcoming 100th birthday during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

He thanked those who planned the conference, which included a concert, keynote speakers, a dance and the breaking of two Guinness World Records — the most messages on a greeting card, which reached 31,384 before additional online entries were added, and the largest speed dating event.

"It's really been an extraordinary time to be with you. We hope you feel closer to the Savior and will feel a greater sense of belonging through your participation in the conference," Elder Pearson told the young single adults.

Elder Uchtdorf said the "For the Strength of Youth" booklet may not give the young single adults direct advice on who to marry or what career to choose, but it will have advice on relationships and developing skills, teach them that God loves them and help them center their choices on Christ.

"This guide for making choices is a call to set aside negative worldly influences and let God prevail in your lives. It is an invitation to be together with Jesus Christ and make the truth of his gospel the sure foundation of your choices," he said.

Elder Uchtdorf said agency is a gift from God, and is "a path to a joyful life."

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holds a For the Strength of Youth pamphlet while speaking during the YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

His wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, joked that she was speaking with her "favorite apostle," and said she and Elder Uchtdorf are still in love after 60 years of marriage.

She said she initially knew Elder Uchtdorf had a crush on her, but she wasn't interested. Two years later, after he had spent time away with the German air force, her first impression was still not positive.

"He looked quite a bit like an overconfident guy in the movie 'Top Gun,'" she said.

But after he spoke with her, she was impressed with his vision and commitment to the church. The two were married a few months later.

"I pray that all of you will have the blessings of marriage and family life. But regardless of how life turns out for you, please know that God knows and loves you and when you stay true to your covenants, the joy of family life will not be shortened or kept from you," Sister Uchtdorf said.

She spoke about the two missionaries who brought the Book of Mormon to her home about eight months after her father died.

"It brought hope and light back into our home. As we embraced the Book of Mormon, it called our heartache and healed the despair and sadness caused by my father's death," she said.

Sister Uchtdorf told the young single adults they are "made of the same divine material" as those missionaries and are placed in their cities, schools, families or workplaces for a reason.

"Don't forget, you have the potential to be angels of glory to those next to you," she said.

YSA choir members wave to Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf prior to the YSA Conference devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Uchtdorf said he has never regretted marrying his wife, and told the young single adults, "Don't be afraid of marriage and family. It's a wonderful thing."

He invited the young single adult members to turn to Jesus Christ when they face turbulence in their lives.

"Please don't take turbulence in your life as the sign that things are failing. Instead, take it as an opportunity to strengthen your relationship with Jesus Christ, and with his principles and his teachings," he said.

Elder Uchtdorf said Christ is a "trustworthy pilot for your life" and "the best friend you can ever wish for."

He told the church members they choose what to focus on, how they spend their time and what apps they download. He said putting Christ in the center will help them see other things more clearly.

"Despite what you might see on social media, it simply isn't true that everyone else's life is better than yours, or that chastity is outdated, or that evil is normal or that marriage and having children is too stressful and not worth it. Dear friends, the opposite is true," he said.

He said members can cast their burdens from past experiences on Christ — they are not defined by their past.

Elder Uchtdorf told the young single adult members that taking charge of their lives is scary — but worth it. It will come with joy and "lots of fun."

“You were created to fly with the eagles and to reach celestial heights. You are a beloved child of almighty God. You are made to soar,” he said.