The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 7, 1974, as Frenchman Philippe Petit tightrope-walked between the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 7, 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed an unapproved tightrope walk between the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, over 1,300 feet above the ground.

Fifty years after that daredevil act, at the time called the “artistic crime of the century,” Petit will reportedly note the anniversary with several events in New York City Wednesday and Thursday, alongside his friend Sting.

Petit, then 24, of Nemours, France, captured the imagination of New Yorkers on Aug. 7, by “cavorting across a wire slung between the World Trade Towers 110 stories above the streets.” He and his support accomplices were arrested, but the charges were dropped in exchange for him performing for a group of children and onlookers three weeks later in Central Park.

Petit had done it before, notably unauthorized high-wire walks between the towers of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 1971 and of Sydney Harbour Bridge in 1973.

The event would be chronicled in the Academy Award-winning documentary film “Man on Wire,” a Sundance Film Festival winner in 2008.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives on Petit’s career, and how he has handled his fame:

“Danger of too much fun helps keep high-wire artist on his toes in walk to tower”

“High-wire artist plans series of U.S. walks”

“Thrilling ‘Walk’ re-creates infamous high-wire stunt atop the World Trade Center towers”

“Film review: Man on Wire”