Evermore Park is soon to be nevermore. Utah real estate executive Brandon Fugal announced the private sale of the now-defunct fantasy adventure theme park Monday.

"I am thrilled to see the venue transition into its next chapter, now in progress," Fugal said. "The new owners have an extraordinary vision."

Evermore, located in Pleasant Grove, had struggled for years with its operating model, pandemic setbacks and financial woes until ultimately defaulting and being evicted from the property owned by Fugal.

New owners Travis Fox and Michelle Fox want Utahns to get excited about plans for the park through their community "Hatch The Egg" tournament. Anyone 18 or older can sign up, whether as individuals or families, to receive clues and compete for a chance to win cash prizes.

Details about the park's new direction and opening will be revealed over the course of several months via tournament clues. The tournament's grand prize of $20,000 and the grand reopening date will be announced Nov. 21.

As part of the tournament, the venue owners will be filming all of the behind-the-scenes renovations taking place at the park. Videos will be available on RealmTube, the group's YouTube channel.

The Foxes want tournament participants to get involved in the community. "Sometimes we get so locked into our devices that we forget about local activities," Michelle Fox said.

The tournament is open to the whole state — the owners were intentional about including southern Utah communities, as well as Utah and Salt Lake counties.

Some rumors have circulated suggesting that Brandon Sanderson was involved in the park's development. Michelle Fox confirmed this is not true.

"He (Brandon Sanderson) will not be involved," Michelle Fox said. "But he is a very good neighbor and a very nice man."

For more details about the competition and park updates, visit HatchTheEgg.com.