Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City.

Taberon Honie has spent time with his family in the final hours before the state of Utah is expected to execute him for the murder of Claudia Benn.

Benn, a member of the Paiute tribe, was a substance abuse counselor, mother and grandmother. On July 9, 1998, Honie broke into Benn’s home and took a butcher knife from Benn, 49, and repeatedly stabbed her and sexually assaulted her with the knife. Her three young grandchildren were in the home at the time.

Honie is scheduled for execution early Thursday morning. Glen Mills, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Corrections, has provided hourly updates since 5 p.m. as to the events transpiring before the execution.

At 9 p.m., Honie’s time with his family concluded. His mother, father, daughter, three sisters, two cousins and brother-in-law were at the prison to see him. From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Honie can meet with his attorneys and clergy. Mills confirmed Honie’s attorneys had arrived at the prison. After 10 p.m., Honie’s time for visitation will conclude. From 10 p.m. onward, Honie has spent time alone in his cell listening to music. When offered a Valium, he declined, said Mills.

Mills said Honie had a call with a spiritual advisor on Tuesday. The call was long and included many prayers.

Glen Mills, Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson, talks to media during a press conference inside the Stephen R. Anderson Memorial Building at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, prior to the execution of Taberon Dave Honie, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Corrections staff performed a run-through of the execution at 7 p.m., according to Mills. He said it was the seventh time the staff has performed a run-through. The prison has been in lockdown mode since early morning.

“The final run-through went smoothly and we are highly confident in our plan to carry this out in an effective manner as we come into the final hours,” said Mills.

Mills described the mood among staff as serious.

“From a staff standpoint, the feeling is different this week,” said Mills. “It’s not something that anyone who’s involved with this looks forward or takes joy in by any means. However, we all see it as a responsibility of ours in the department and we take it seriously, and we intend to carry it out in a caring and professional manner.”

When asked for information about the two people who will be the executioners, Mills said he could not provide specific details.

“It’s an MD,” said Mills. “I can’t really get into many of the details other than that, but they are contracted also. They are not UDC employees.”