Ogden Technical High School Principal Dana Nolan, center, talks with incoming fall students Darick Jones, 16, left, and James Fedor, 16, right, during a public open house event to celebrate the opening of Ogden Technical High School in Ogden on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

The old model for higher education, says Jim Taggart, president of Ogden-Weber Technical College, dictated four years of college and then an entry-level job to get experience.

"That's the old, outdated model," he said. "The new model is get a tech certificate, get experience, get hired at a high wage."

With that in mind, Ogden School District and Ogden-Weber Technical College, or OTECH, have partnered in the creation of a new high school on the tech college campus geared to high schoolers eyeing a vocational track after they finish 12th grade. Officials from the district and OTECH gathered Tuesday to unveil the new facility, called OTECH High School, saying it's the first time a public school program has been housed on the grounds of a technical college.

"Students will simultaneously earn professional certifications and complete their high school graduation requirements, all at no cost," said Luke Rasmussen, the Ogden School District superintendent.

That is, the new $13.97 million facility will offer classroom space where high school students can complete some of the basics needed to get their high school diplomas — like math, English and social studies — and provide proximity to OTECH facilities where they can pursue study of cosmetology, welding, construction, practical nursing and more to get a head start on professional development.

Ogden High School, Ben Lomond High School and Washington High School students have already been able to study at OTECH, but getting to the campus and juggling classes could be problematic given travel logistics between their home schools and the tech college.

Officials from Ogden School District and Ogden-Weber Technical College formally unveiled Ogden Technical High School on Tuesday. | Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Lucy Blodgett, who will be a junior at Ogden High School, will take part in the program, pursuing cosmetology studies in hopes of becoming a hairstylist. Significantly, she'll also be able to maintain participation in traditional high school activities at Ogden High School, like the drill team.

"I can continue being a part of Ogden High School and participate in their events and activities," she said. "So it's like the best of both worlds."

Daniel Salazar, a Ben Lomond High School student, praised the teaching and learning model to be used at OTECH High School, personalized competency-based learning, which gives students leeway to progress at their own pace.

KC Strong, from left, Joshua Reeves and Teresa Taylor, all counselors at Ogden-Weber Technical College, test out the new chairs and table in a classroom during a public open house event to celebrate the opening of Ogden Technical High School in Ogden on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

"I'm not only able to access the tech college for free, I'm able to take classes that are catered to the way I like to learn," he said.

The new facility — open to Ogden School District high school students and even students from other districts — will start operating with the launch of the 2024-2025 Ogden School District school year on Aug. 16.

The first batch of students totals 115, including two from charter schools and two who were taking part in online programs. Dana Nolan, the OTECH High School principal, expects the figure to grow as time passes. The new 17,578-square-foot structure can accommodate 300 students.

"I think it's creating more opportunities for them," said Nolan. Students who graduate will get diplomas from their base schools — Ogden High School, Ben Lomond High School and Washington High School for Ogden School District students.

Rich Nye, formerly the superintendent of Ogden and Granite school districts and recently appointed to serve as senior adviser of education for Gov. Spencer Cox, was on hand for Tuesday's ceremony. Talk about the new high school started during his tenure as Ogden superintendent, and actual construction started last year.

Yahaira Carrillo uses a smart board with her mother, Rosa Carrillo, during a public open house event to celebrate the opening of Ogden Technical High School in Ogden on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Though OTECH provides professional certificates, it doesn't offer two-year associate degrees. Still, Nolan thinks OTECH High School could also serve students headed to a traditional four-year university, depending on their planned area of study.

In related news, OTECH officials unveiled plans this week for a new building meant to accommodate the growing number of post-secondary students at the school. Utah lawmakers have appropriated some $84 million to build the Pathway Building, tentatively planned to measure around 110,000 feet and be completed in 2027 or 2028, according to OTECH spokeswoman Maria Milligan.

Most notably, the new building "will allow us to eliminate current program waiting lists and serve an additional 2,000 students per year," she said. The school now serves a little more than 6,600 students a year.

The Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation announced Monday it would donate $1 million toward construction of the new building, and Milligan said the college seeks around $3 million in private donations in all.