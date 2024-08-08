Noni Mirkovich and her daughter, Lani Williams, hug after doing an interview on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, talking about their experience of being forced into the ocean to survive the flames in Lahaina, Hawaii. The two and several others had to stay in the water for hours as the fire raged on shore. Response to the Maui fire that destroyed a large portion of the town of Lahaina continues to come in from neighboring islands and the mainland. One year later, rebuilding lives and homes continues.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 8, 2023, a series of wind-driven wildfires broke out on the Hawaiian island of Maui, destroying the town of Lahaina and killing more than 100 people.

News coverage in those early days of August was extensive and impactful. Mother Nature’s powerful fury was on display. Photojournalists captured the images, and their counterparts told of the stories of survival and hope.

Since then, residents of the island have faced so many challenges, which started with surviving and breathing well and have continued with rebuilding, feeling safe and affording to live on their own land. Costs continue to be high, and physical and mental challenges remain, and through it all, the locals have been determined and resilient.

Here are contributions from Deseret News archives and Church News colleagues about the ongoing saga of the Maui wildfires, the personal stories and how Utahns reached out to help:

“Photo gallery: Maui now and then”

“Aerial photos show devastation of Hawaii wildfires”

“Photo gallery: Maui inferno pictured from the ground”

“The aloha spirit: How these Pacific Islanders help Maui from the mainland”

“National wildfires: ‘This is a very wicked problem’”

“6 months after the Maui fires, survivors share how they have seen God’s hand, felt His love”

“Is ethical tourism in Hawaii possible? A look at the return to West Maui after fires”

“Faith and fear during the Maui wildfires”

“How the Church of Jesus Christ is helping Maui wildfires victims 1 year later”

“Opinion: Is Utah prepared for a Maui-type fire?”