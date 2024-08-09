The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 9, 1974, as Richard M. Nixon resigns as president, and President Gerald R. Ford is sworn into office.

By Chris Miller

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 9, 1974, Gerald Ford took the oath of office to become the 38th U.S. president after Richard Nixon’s resignation; in a speech following his swearing-in, Ford declared that “our long national nightmare is over.”

The year had been dominated by headlines from the Watergate hearings, leaked secret recordings from the White House, and mounting pressure on Nixon to step down. Impeachment proceedings were imminent.

Per news reports of the day, two-thirds of Americans wanted an impeachment trial.

On Monday, Aug. 5, 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigationn.

But on Aug. 6, a defiant Nixon said he would not leave office. Reports indicated Ford was preparing to take over as president.

On Aug. 8, the front page of the Deseret News shared the news. Nixon would meet with Ford, speak to the nation via a TV broadcast, and then resign.

The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 8, 1974.

After Ford took the helm on Aug. 9, he was credited with steadying the country, and working on the economy. One month later, he pardoned Nixon.

Here are a wide range of stories from the Deseret News archives on Nixon’s final days in office, Watergate and how Ford’s presidency is remembered:

