The Middle Fork area at Pineview Reservoir is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. High levels of E. coli have been detected in the Pineview Reservoir Middle Fork Inlet area.

Tis the season for hot weather, stagnant water and the attendant health risks that come in the form of outbreaks of harmful algal blooms as well the potential danger of E.coli contamination which stems from fecal matter in waterways.

Many Utah waterways struggle with this problem every year, as does the rest of the country.

The algal contamination not only poses health risks to people, but can be deadly for dogs and problematic for livestock.

This year, Utah has several “hot spots” for contamination and officials say advisories should be strictly followed to avoid painful bouts of stomach cramps, potential respiratory distress and diarrhea.

A health advisory is in effect for Utah Lake due to harmful algal blooms. It is notorious for outbreaks because it is so shallow.

Other troublesome areas:

The Charleston Day Use area at Deer Creek Reservoir has a health watch for algal blooms, although the rest of the reservoir is fine.

McClellan Lake, part of Payson Lakes, is contaminated with the algal blooms, although the rest of the area is in the clear.

Huntington Lake in Emery County is infected with E. coli.

E. coli is proving troublesome for the Middle Inlet area of Pineview Reservoir, although the rest of the reservoir is in the clear.

More seriously, a danger advisory has been issued for Willard Creek Pond in Box Elder County due to algal blooms and other waterborne pathogens

Hannah Bonner, recreational health program adviser coordinator for the Utah Division of Water Quality, said this summer is slowly ticking up for the outbreak of harmful algal blooms with more likely to come.

Oddly enough, monsoonal rains can aggravate the problem.

“Hot summer days and monsoons can create a cocktail that create a harmful algal bloom,” she said.

That growth comes from the nutrients of phosphorus and nitrogen that can get washed away into water bodies.

“Whatever you are putting in the water, whatever you are putting in the gutters, animal waste,” she said. “The gutters are gushing with water and that water ultimately ends up in the (water body) and we end up with harmful algal blooms.”

She said residents can take a number of steps to help in the fight against harmful algal bloom outbreaks, although they are hard to control.

“Reducing our individual nutrient footprint is big — such as dead leaves. Be mindful of the fertilizer we are applying to lawns and gardens and picking up animal poop. Make sure those septic tanks are well maintained. If they are not, it can also create E.coli, which is another high threat to recreation.”

E. coli, actually, is the more pressing problem this year, presenting an anomaly in the number of water bodies that are contaminated with fecal matter.

Bonner said there are five infected waterbodies across Utah this year with E.coli.

“We have not had that many since 2018,” she added.

E.coli contamination, she stressed, is much easier to prevent if people take prudent steps to not contribute to the problem. Dumping animal waste in the gutter is one way, for example, and being mindful of bathroom etiquette while playing in recreational water.

Infected waterbodies include Sulphur Creek at Capitol Reef National Park, Manila Creek Pond, and Highland Glen Pond in Utah County. That is in addition to Huntington Reservoir in Emery County and in that Middle Inlet area of Pineview, although the rest of the reservoir is fine.

Unlike harmful algal blooms, E. coli is invisible.

The Utah Division of Water Quality says exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, rash and fever.

It advises that people should check conditions on the state’s website before any outdoor water play, shower before and entering the water and to not swallow any of the water.

People can check water conditions and learn more about symptoms, precautions and more information on the the division’s website.