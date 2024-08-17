Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) eyes the basket during an NBA game against Boston in Salt Lake City early in the 2020 season. Mitchell led the Jazz into the COVID-19-lengthened season, which included his 57-point outbreak on Aug. 17, 2020, against the Phoenix Suns.

What?

On Aug. 17, 2020, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell torched the nets for 57 points in an NBA playoff series-opening game with the Denver Nuggets near Orlando, Florida.

And the Jazz lost 135-125.

First the why: The game was played in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the playoffs were contested in the NBA bubble in Bay Lake, with very few spectators.

Now the game: Mitchell’s total broke the Jazz’s single-game playoff scoring mark (Karl Malone, 50 points in 2000 vs. Seattle) and were the third-most points scored in an NBA playoff game, trailing only Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61).

Though the Jazz eventually built a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Nuggets found a way to finish off Utah in the series 4-3. For the record, The LA Lakers won the NBA title that year.

About the Jazz: With 44 wins that season, Mitchell and the Jazz seemed ready to break through. They won 52 games the next season (2020-21) but then lost to the LA Clippers in the conference semifinals.

In the 2022 season, Utah again enjoyed a standout regular season, won 49 games and earned the No. 1 seed. But they lost their opening-round series with Dallas.

And what about Mitchell? Nicknamed “Spida,” Mitchell became a Jazz and NBA favorite from his very first game. He won the NBA slam dunk contest, was visible in the community and earned All-Star status while leading Utah to regular-season success.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) salutes as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 29, 2021. Utah won 114-75. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

But after the 2022 season, Mitchell and the core of the Jazz roster were all traded for draft picks as Utah transitioned into the future.

Here are some articles from Deseret News archives about the game, the Jazz, the ever-popular Mitchell and that rare moment when the NBA playoffs dominated the sports scene in August.

