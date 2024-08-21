Jim McMahon hugs Walter Payton during the 1985 Super Bowl. McMahon, who turns 65 today, was a star at Roy and BYU before joining the Bears.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

The Chicago Bears earlier this year drafted a brash young quarterback to help turn their team’s fortunes around.

Caleb Williams is confident, even cocky, and so far, seems like the real deal.

But here’s what Jim McMahon, himself once a brash young quarterback trying to lead the Chicago Bears as a rookie, said as advice to the young QB:

“If I could give you just one piece of advice,” McMahon said in a video message that included other Chicago superstars, “and that’s to play hard. If you play hard, the fans will love you. And if you happen to play hard and win it all, the fans are going to love you forever. Good luck and Bear down.”

McMahon, who turns 65 today, is revered in Chicago ... and Provo, where he starred at BYU ... and in Roy, where he first found athletic fame as a high school superstar.

McMahon, who was born in New Jersey and moved from California to Roy as a teenager, starred for the Royals before joining the Cougars from 1977 to 1981. At BYU, he won the Davey O’Brien Award and the Sammy Baugh Trophy as a junior and cemented his persona in leading the Cougars to victory over SMU in the 1980 Holiday Bowl. He left school owning 70 NCAA records.

The only quarterback to win a Super Bowl for Chicago, McMahon — who stood out from the crowd with his sunglasses and headband, was a member of the legendary 1985 Bears team that also featured Hall of Famers Walter Payton, Mike Singletary and Dan Hampton.

Since his retirement, McMahon has experienced some health challenges due to concussion-related injuries, but remains popular wherever he goes.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about McMahon and his exploits in Utah and beyond:

