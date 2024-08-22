A house constructed of diapers at the HomeAid annual diaper drive in 2024. On Aug. 23, 2024, the drive will feature 10 diaper homes built as part of a competition. The group hopes to collect 1 million diapers for the Utah Diaper Bank.

HomeAid Utah’s annual diaper drive this Friday has a not-so-simple goal: They’re hoping to collect 1 million diapers for the Utah Diaper Bank, which serves low-income families throughout the state with a necessity the social safety net often ignores.

Last year, the nonprofit organization collected 767,781 diapers, setting a record for its diaper drives, now in their sixth year.

The need is great. The Utah Diaper Bank is on track this year to provide 1.9 million diapers to families in 18 Utah communities.

The need is great, according to diaper bank director Vic Velivis, who, like everyone else involved, is a volunteer. He said that the need is great because no one else is providing diapers. “It’s not part of our social safety net. Most people think diapers come through some other program, but they don’t.” He noted that some families get diapers from the Women’s Infants and Children (WIC) supplement program, but even those come from the Utah Diaper Bank, which relies on diaper donations and volunteers.

Low-income parents who need day care so they can work must provide the diapers their children need. And many can’t afford it. He noted that leaving a diaper on just a little longer to make a pack last is not a good solution. And diapers can’t simply be dried out and reused.

Diaper need is becoming well enough recognized that the federal government is studying the issue. Utah is now one of 16 states participating in a pilot project to assess the impact that diapers — or their lack — have on vulnerable families.

But Velivis doesn’t need a study to know it matters. He talks to families and hears the impact firsthand. When a low-income family receives diaper help, “It frees money for gas to go to work or additional money for groceries. People can pay an electric bill this month” instead of juggling, he said. “It’s a necessity that raises the whole family’s standard of living.”

The diaper drive

This is the sixth diaper drive for HomeAid, which does what has been the diaper bank’s largest drive each year. HomeAid Utah is a nonprofit that provides housing and resources to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Beehive State using “construction, community engagement and education.”

The event kicks off in the Ikea parking lot, 67 Ikea Way, in Draper, Friday. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The diaper drive is also designed to be fun, featuring 10 unique houses constructed by local companies and made of at least 80% of boxed diapers. Once they’re all built, each house will also feature a family-friendly game or interactive activity.

Ashcraft said you can stop for lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (”or until food vouchers run out”), as food trucks will also be on hand. Dryvebox Salt Lake is bringing its mobile golf simulator, too. And Ikea’s got a “spin the wheel” activity where people can win frozen yogurt vouchers, discounts and more.

“Our work is made possible by the generosity of homebuilders, trade partners, local businesses, financial institutions and individuals,” spokesperson Isabelle Ashcraft told the Deseret News by email. “Over the past five years, we’ve harnessed over $500,000 in donor contributions, creating a $1,500,000 impact for reputable service providers like The INN Between, Family Promise, The Road Home, The Other Side Village and more.”

There’s also an option to donate online so the Utah Diaper Bank can buy diapers when supplies run low.