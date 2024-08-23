The first sign of a changing season is on the way, but it may cause “critical” fire weather conditions over the next few days.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of western Utah that went into effect on Friday and will remain in place through Saturday night. Southern wind gusts up to 45-55 mph are forecast across northern Utah, the Wasatch Front, West Desert, central Utah and even into Cedar City.

The stronger winds are out ahead of a cold front arriving from California, a weather pattern that typically begins to return near the start of meteorological fall. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the core low-pressure system is forecast to make its way into Nevada on Saturday before it bounces north toward Utah's northwest corner on Sunday.

Winds are forecast to die as it arrives, but the cold front is forecast to drop high temperatures along the Wasatch Front from the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday and Saturday down to the mid-70s on Sunday. Salt Lake City is currently forecast to top out at 75 degrees on Sunday, which is the city's normal high in late September after the astronomical change from summer to fall.

It's forecast to drop into the low 80s in Cedar City and low 90s in St. George, as well.

The strong wind is one aspect of several patterns impacting Utah at the moment.

Scattered monsoonal showers are possible across the state on Friday, including the potential of more flooding. Johnson said showers are more likely to impact eastern Utah on Saturday and Sunday.

Gusty winds during the day along with low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions for areas across western Utah Friday and Saturday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/42ycuYhfMM — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 23, 2024

The weather service also issued overlapping red flag warnings for areas impacted by the winds, as gusts along with heat and relatively low humidity will create "critical fire weather conditions" through Friday evening and likely most of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the taste of fall likely won't last long. High temperatures along the Wasatch Front are forecast to return to the upper 80s/low 90s by Tuesday. That's close to the normal for this point in the year.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.