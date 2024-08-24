Firefighters put out hot spots on the Boulter Fire along State Route 36 west of Eureka in Tooele County on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Homes are being evacuated on Saturday due to a wildfire in southeast Tooele County and Juab County along state Road 36.

Utah Fire Info says erratic winds are driving the wildfire known as the Boulter Fire. State Road 36 is closed in both directions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The evacuations are between Vernon in Tooele County and Eureka in Juab County. Residents are being asked to avoid the area of the fire, Utah Fire Info said.

Shifting winds have pushed the wildfire toward the Fivemile Pass Recreation Area. That area is also now being evacuated.

Utah Fire Info estimates the fire to be about 3,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Fire crews are at the scene on the ground, Utah Fire Info said. Bulldozers are being used to build a fire line, the agency said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.