The front page of the Deseret News on Aug. 28, 1963, as several miners are rescued in Moab, Utah. The mine explosion happened on Aug. 27.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Mining disasters and rescues were an unfortunate part of the 1900s, on both the national and local level.

August 1963 was just such a period.

For a couple of weeks, Deseret News had accounts of a group of miners trapped in a mine in Sheppton, Pennsylvania. It was notable because it was one of the first rescues of trapped miners accomplished by raising them through holes bored through solid rock.

The coal mine had collapsed on Aug. 13 with three miners trapped 300 feet underground. The rescue work, aided in part by assistance from billionaire Howard Hughes, resulted in the successful return of two of the men.

But on the same day the men were rescued, similar disaster struck at the Cane Creek Mine just outside Moab. Newspaper headlines of a national story transitioned to one with local ties.

On Aug. 27, 1963, at 4:40 p.m., the new potash mine workers had reached a rich seam of valuable potash, per historical accounts. Then there was a big explosion.

As toxic smoke and carbon monoxide filled the mine, seven men were force to barricade themselves in one section of the mine. The barricade work saved their lives.

But 18 other miners were trapped in another area.

After 19 hours, two men were rescued. More than two days later, the other five we brought to the surface.

The 18 who died are now honored by a memorial created near the mine, about a dozen miles down the Colorado River from Moab.

Stories from the time reveal that national news reporters, including Walter Cronkite, traveled to Moab.

The news corps in Moab included Robert D. Mullins, the Deseret News’ Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, who happened to be at a Rotary Club meeting in Price when he got wind of the disaster.

“Within minutes, Bob had alerted the News staff and was on his way to the scene. He was shortly joined by five other Deseret News staffers, to provide a six man team coverage,” according to a news report of the day.

Ongoing coverage of the Cave Creek Mine disaster on Aug. 29, 1963.

