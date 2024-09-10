High-tech may be a big focus of education these days.

"We live in a world that's very focused on the future of AI and STEM and those math and science programs," said Jennie Taylor, referencing the increasing emphasis in schools on artificial intelligence and science, technology, engineering and math.

While such areas of study are important, she worries the focus on civics and community involvement is slipping. Accordingly, and as 9/11 looms, she aims to put the focus on civics and history with the fourth installment of the 9/11 Project this year in North Logan in Cache County. Cache Valley Remembers, as this year's installment is called, is one of many 9/11 activities to be held around Utah to commemorate those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, though, it's perhaps the most involved and elaborate among them.

"We want to make sure there's a place for that — not just the history, but also the civics, the engagement, the community, looking at what does it take to have a strong citizenship in our homes and in our towns?" said Taylor. The 9/11 Project is an initiative of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, named for Taylor's late husband, killed in 2018 while on a military deployment to Afghanistan.

Jennie Taylor helped spearhead creation of The 9/11 Project — an exhibit focused on the 2001 terrorist attacks — in Weber County in 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The event has continued, and this year's installment starts Wednesday — Sept. 11 — and goes through Saturday at the Hansen Family Sports Complex in North Logan. The event is free, and activities go from 10 a.m. to around 9 p.m. each day.

The main focus remains unchanged, Taylor said — "to inspire and engage and remind people of the historical importance of 9/11." Organizers, though, also aim to promote community and patriotism, and a new element this year will be an exhibit on the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers, spurred by Utah lawmakers' 2023 decision to formally designate September as American Founders Month.

Visiting groups of students have been a hallmark of prior years' installments of The 9/11 Project, and Taylor expects around 7,000 kids, nearly twice as many as in previous years, in addition to other visitors. The 9/11 project has been displayed twice in Weber County and once in Davis County.

Of course, there will be 9/11 remembrances all around Utah on Wednesday, and here are details for some of them:

Magna leaders will hold a remembrance ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Unified Fire Authority fire station at 8609 W. Magna Main St. A new memorial sculpture — nearly 20 years in the making and meant as "a powerful symbol of resilience and unity" — will be dedicated as part of activities.

Vineyard officials will host activities starting at 6:30 p.m. at Grove Park at 350 N. 100 East, culminating with a concert and drone show. Mayor Julie Fullmer will speak "on the impact of 9/11, the importance of coming together as a community and honoring those lost, as well as public safety personnel."

St. George is hosting a patriotic program at 6:30 p.m. in the city's Historic Town Square. A display of 343 flags representing the first responders who died on 9/11 will be on display.

Apart from 9/11 commemorations, other groups will be hosting service activities as part of National Day of Service and Remembrance, which takes place on the anniversary of the Sept.11, 2001, terrorist attacks.