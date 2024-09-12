Former President Donald Trump speaks alongside his attorney Todd Blanche following the day's proceedings in his trial, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. The New York Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s request to lift his gag order in his New York criminal case on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The New York Court of Appeals rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to lift his gag order in his New York criminal case on Thursday.

The Republican presidential candidate has failed at all attempts to eliminate the gag order that Judge Juan Merchan issued against him.

“Appeal dismissed without costs, by the Court,” the motion said. “Upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.”

Merchan placed the original gag order on Trump last March, just weeks before the start of the “hush money” trial. The order banned Trump from speaking out about the witnesses involved in the case along with court workers and their families.

In June, Merchan partially lifted the gag order ahead of the first presidential debate. The revisions allowed Trump to discuss certain aspects of the case itself, witnesses and jurors. Trump and his legal team have repeatedly spoken out against the gag order, calling it “unlawful” and “unconstitutional.”

Regarding the recent news, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said Trump “will continue to fight against the unconstitutional Witch Hunts and Gag Orders,” according to CNN. Cheung blamed Trump’s political opponents “because they know he is dominating this election.”

In the criminal trial, where he was found guilty on all 34 counts against him last April, Merchan recently delayed sentencing until after the presidential election in November.

Trump’s sentencing date is set for Nov. 26.